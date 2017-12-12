Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
Tonight's Hartford Wolf Pack game media notes files can be accessed on-line on the official team website, via the following link:
http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com/team/media-notes
Thanks and have a great rest of your Sunday!
Bob Crawford
Director of Broadcasting and Public Relations
Hartford Wolf Pack
1 Civic Center Plaza
Hartford, CT 06103
Office: (860) 249-6333
Cell: (860) 878-4863
