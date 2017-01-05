Wolf Pack Forward Nicklas Jensen Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Classic Team

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD-The American Hockey League today named Hartford Wolf Pack forward Nicklas Jensen to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, to be held January 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Jensen, a 23-year-old sixth-year veteran who is currently on recall to the parent New York Rangers, is the top point and goal-scorer on the Wolf Pack club, with 14 goals and ten assists for 24 points in 29 games. The Herning, Denmark native has also skated in six games with the Rangers this season, registering eight shots on goal. Acquired by the Rangers, along with a sixth-round 2017 draft pick, in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks January 8, 2016, in exchange for Emerson Etem, Jensen has logged 235 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Chicago Wolves. His AHL totals include 67 goals and 50 assists for 117 points, plus 141 penalty minutes. In 30 career NHL contests with the Rangers and Canucks, the 6-3, 217-pound Jensen has posted three goals and three assists for six points, along with 10 PIM. The 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Jan. 29 (7:30 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 30 (7 p.m. ET), teams of 12 players representing each of the AHL's four divisions will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3. The Wolf Pack's next action is a home game tomorrow night, Friday, January 6, with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms coming to the XL Center for a 7:15 game. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 that night, through the start of the second period.

