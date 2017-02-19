Wolf Pack Fall 4-2 At Home To Springfield

Hartford, CT - Justin Fontaine and Steven Kampfer scored first-period goals for the Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday at the XL Center, but goaltender Mike McKenna and the Springfield Thunderbirds were able to fend off Hartford's offensive attack for the remainder of the game, to earn a 4-2 victory.

The Thunderbirds did not take long to open the scoring, as just 1:07 into the contest, Mackenzie Weegar fired a shot from right point, off of a pass from Jayce Hawryluk, that found its way past Wolf Pack goaltender Magnus Hellberg (23 saves).

At 3:41, Hartford's Adam Chapie caused a Thunderbird turnover and fired a beautiful outlet pass to Fontaine to create a breakaway opportunity for the Pack. Fontaine was able to corral the puck and send it to the front of the cage, where it was ultimately deflected by Springfield defender Mike Downing's skate into the back of the net to even the score at one.

At 9:30, Tanner Glass was called for tripping, which gave the Thunderbirds their first power play opportunity of the game. Just 36 seconds later, defenseman Chris Summers was also whistled for tripping, giving Springfield a two-man advantage.

Hartford did well to try and fight off the Thunderbirds' 5-on-3, but with eight seconds remaining on the first penalty, Sena Acolatse took a pass from Shane Harper and fired a shot past Hellberg, who had 13 saves in the period, to regain the lead.

With 4-01 remaining in the period, Hartford leveled the score for the second time in the game, as Kampfer was able to beat Mike McKenna with a shot from the center point, to even the game going into the second period.

The Thunderbirds would net the eventual game-winner at 11:36 of the second period. Denis Malgin deflected in a shot from the right point by former Wolf Pack Dylan McIlrath, who was set up by Juho Lammikko.

The Thunderbirds started off the third period hot and doubled their lead just 1:25 into the frame. Jared McCann received an assist for his linemate Chase Balisy before he snuck the puck past Hellberg to make the score 4-2.

Wolf Pack head coach Ken Gernander noted, "It becomes more of an uphill climb when we're playing our third game in three nights with some travel mixed in there. We can't let our opponent have the lead. We're better served going into the third period with a lead."

Springfield Thunderbirds 4 at Hartford Wolf Pack 2

Sunday - XL Center

Springfield 2 1 1 - 4

Hartford 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Springfield, Weegar 12 (Hawryluk, McCann), 1:07. 2, Hartford, Fontaine 9 (Chapie), 3:41. 3, Springfield, Acolatse 6 (Harper, MacKenzie), 11:22 (PP). 4, Hartford, Kampfer 4 (Fogarty, Glass), 15:59. Penalties-Glass Hfd (tripping), 9:30; Summers Hfd (tripping), 10:06; Brown Spr (tripping), 17:55.

2nd Period-5, Springfield, Malgin 3 (McIlrath, Lammikko), 11:36. Penalties-Hawryluk Spr (instigating, fighting, misconduct - instigating), 1:24; Carey Hfd (fighting), 1:24; Acolatse Spr (slashing, roughing), 5:47; Jensen Hfd (roughing), 5:47; Tambellini Hfd (slashing), 5:47; Acolatse Spr (misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:42; Greco Spr (slashing), 15:42; Carey Hfd (misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:42; Horvat Spr (holding), 17:13.

3rd Period-6, Springfield, McCann 6 (Balisy), 1:25. Penalties-Hughes Hfd (roughing), 9:49.

Shots on Goal-Springfield 15-5-7-27. Hartford 9-12-5-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Springfield 1 / 3; Hartford 0 / 4.

Goalies-Springfield, McKenna 8-10-7 (26 shots-24 saves). Hartford, Hellberg 10-11-5 (27 shots-23 saves).

A-4,217

Referees-David Banfield (77), Tom Chmielewski (43).

Linesmen-Luke Galvin (2), Glen Cooke (6).

