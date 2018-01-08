WOLF PACK DEFENSEMAN JOHN GILMOUR EARNS ATLANTIC DIVISION ALL-STAR CLASSIC NOD

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
Second-year Man Leads Hartford Blueliners in Points, Goals and Assists
HARTFORD : The American Hockey League today named Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman John Gilmour to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, to be held January 28-29 in Utica, N.Y.
Gilmour, a second-year pro out of Providence College, has skated in 29 games with the Wolf Pack this season, amassing five goals and 14 assists for 19 points, along with 12 penalty minutes. His scoring totals are good for tops among team defensemen in points, goals and assists, and the 24-year-old Montreal native also ranks third overall on the squad in assists and fifth in points.
Last season as a rookie, Gilmour played in all 76 of the Wolf Pack's games, chalking up six goals and 19 assists for 25 points, plus 18 PIM. He finished second among team defensemen in points, goals and assists. That was after a four-year career at Providence College that saw him total 22 goals and 43 assists for 65 points in 141 games, and help lead the Friars to the 2014-15 NCAA title, the first in the program's history.
A seventh-round draft pick (198th overall) by the Calgary Flames in 2013, Gilmour was signed as a free agent by the Wolf Pack's parent club, the New York Rangers, August 18, 2016.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on January 28 (8:00 PM) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge on January 29 (7:00), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.
