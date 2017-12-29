Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves

News Release

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2009-10 Seattle WHL 9 2 4 6 4 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Seattle WHL 58 14 12 26 83 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Seattle WHL 19 5 6 11 19 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Seattle WHL 58 24 34 58 69 9 4 3 7 8

Texas AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

2014-15 Texas AHL 49 6 9 15 27 -- -- -- -- --

Idaho ECHL 5 1 1 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Texas AHL 38 3 8 11 38 -- -- -- -- --

Idaho ECHL 8 2 3 5 8 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Texas AHL 10 0 4 4 4 -- -- -- -- --

Idaho ECHL 15 7 2 9 4 -- -- -- -- --

Tucson AHL 20 4 3 7 11 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Greenville ECHL 29 14 19 33 18

CHRIS LANGKOW'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2005-06 Spokane WHL 3 0 1 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2006-07 Spokane WHL 49 4 8 12 33 2 0 0 0 0

2007-08 Spokane WHL 39 7 8 15 14 -- -- -- -- --

Saskatoon WHL 32 6 12 18 6 -- -- -- -- --

2008-09 Saskatoon WHL 70 15 34 49 52 7 2 3 5 2

2009-10 Saskatoon WHL 1 0 0 0 2 -- -- -- -- --

Everett WHL 69 21 38 59 60 7 2 6 8 4

2010-11 Alaska ECHL 56 15 21 36 30 13 8 3 11 6

Peoria AHL 8 1 2 3 0 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Bridgeport AHL 7 1 4 5 2 -- -- -- -- --

Alaska ECHL 16 3 7 10 9 10 0 1 1 2

2012-13 Reading ECHL 9 2 2 4 10 -- -- -- -- --

South Carolina ECHL 46 18 19 37 28 4 0 3 3 6

2013-14 South Carolina ECHL 11 2 7 9 8 -- -- -- -- --

Bridgeport AHL 64 5 15 20 24 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Bridgeport AHL 69 8 8 16 26 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Elmira ECHL 69 13 34 47 40 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ljubljana Ol. Austria 41 10 18 28 23 -- -- -- -- --

Vasteras IK Swe-1 13 0 3 3 4 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Worcester ECHL 25 9 15 24 15

The Wolf Pack's next game is tomorrow night, Friday, December 29, when they travel to Wilkes-Barre, PA to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Faceoff is 7:05 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next home action for the Wolf Pack is this Saturday, December 30, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 7:00 contest. The first 2,000 fans into that game will take home a Wolf Pack player trading card set, presented by CM Concessions.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

