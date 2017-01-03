Wolf Pack Announce Roster Changes

HARTFORD, January 3, 2017: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the parent New York Rangers have recalled forward Nicklas Jensen from the Wolf Pack, and that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Brandon Alderson to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement. Jensen played four games with the Rangers on an earlier recall stint this year, registering two shots on goal. He currently leads the Wolf Pack club in points and goals, with 14-10-24 in 29 games on the season. Alderson, 6-4 and 202 pounds, is in his fourth season of pro hockey out of the Ontario Hockey League, and has skated in 17 games this year with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. The 24-year-old Oakville, Ontario native is tied for second on the Greenville club in goals, with ten, and has the fifth-most points on the team (19). Alderson split last season between the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Reading Royals of the ECHL. In 18 games with the Phantoms, he had one assist and eight penalty minutes, and he struck for 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points, and had 26 PIM, in 41 games with the Royals. Alderson has appeared in 133 career AHL games with the Phantoms, totaling 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points, along with 109 PIM. In 93 career ECHL contests with Reading and Greenville, Alderson has amassed 28 goals and 33 assists for 61 points, plus 86 PIM. Prior to turning pro, Alderson logged 267 OHL games-played with the Sarnia Sting and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, chalking up 69 goals and 88 assists for 157 points, along with 238 PM. BRANDON ALDERSON'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2009-10 Sarnia OHL 67 13 11 24 30 -- -- -- -- --

2010-11 Sarnia OHL 68 11 19 30 63 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Sault Ste. Marie OHL 65 17 22 39 81 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Sault Ste. Marie OHL 67 28 36 64 64 6 1 3 4 4

Adirondack AHL 9 0 2 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Adirondack AHL 71 14 7 21 42 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Lehigh Valley AHL 35 3 4 7 57 -- -- -- -- --

Reading ECHL 35 7 8 15 40 5 1 0 1 14

2015-16 Lehigh Valley AHL 18 0 1 1 8 -- -- -- -- --

Reading ECHL 41 11 16 27 26 14 8 4 12 18

2016-17 Greenville ECHL 17 10 9 19 20

The Wolf Pack are back in action tonight, in a 7:05 PM road game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Friday night, January 6, with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms coming to the XL Center for a 7:15 game.

