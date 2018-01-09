Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions

News Release

Vinni Lettieri Returns from Rangers, Caleb Herbert, Chris Langkow Released from PTOs

HARTFORD, January 8, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have returned forward Vinni Lettieri to the Wolf Pack, and that the Wolf Pack has released forwards Caleb Herbert and Chris Langkow from their Professional Tryout (PTO) agreements.

Lettieri, 22, skated in three games with the Rangers after being recalled on December 28, registering one goal and one assist for two points, along with eight shots on goal. He tallied his first career NHL goal/point while making his NHL debut on December 29 at Detroit, and he registered his first career NHL assist on January 7 at Vegas.

A rookie out of the University of Minnesota whom the Rangers signed as a free agent March 27, 2017, Lettieri is tied for the Wolf Pack lead in goals, with 12, and has added nine assists, for 21 points in 31 games with the Wolf Pack. He stands tied for fourth among Wolf Pack skaters in points.

Herbert chipped in a goal and two assists for three points, and served ten minutes in penalties, in eight Wolf Pack games after signing a PTO with the club December 17. Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, Herbert was the leading point-scorer in the ECHL, having chalked up 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points, as well as 30 penalty minutes and a +19, in 23 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Langkow had been signed by the Wolf Pack December 28, and notched a goal and an assist, as well as six shots on goal, in five games with Hartford. In 25 games with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL this year, Langkow has posted a team-leading 15 assists, along with nine goals, for 24 points, which is tied for tops on the club, as well as 15 penalty minutes.

The Wolf Pack's next action is this Wednesday night, January 10, when they head to Bridgeport to battle the Sound Tigers, the first of four straight road games for Hartford. Faceoff is 7:00 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is next Friday, January 19, when the Utica Comets visit for a 7:15 contest. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., In addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

