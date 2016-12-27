Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions

HARTFORD, December 27, 2016: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld today announced that the parent New York Rangers have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Wolf Pack, and that the Wolf Pack has summoned netminder Jeff Malcolm from its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Halverson, a 20-year-old rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League, is 3-3-0 in six appearances with the Wolf Pack this season, with a 3.88 goals-against average and an 86.1% save percentage. The Rangers' top pick in the 2014 NHL draft (second round, 59th overall), Halverson has also appeared in four ECHL contests with the Swamp Rabbits, going 3-1-0 with a 1.70 GAA, a 94.3% save percentage and one shutout.

Malcolm, who is in his fourth pro season out of Yale University, is 5-7-2 on the year in 14 games with Greenville, and has compiled a 3.86 GAA and an 89.7% save percentage. In 2015-16, the 27-year-old Lethbridge, Alberta native played a career-high 14 AHL games with the Wolf Pack and tied his AHL career best in wins with seven, going 7-5-0 in AHL action. The 6-2, 185-pound Malcolm also established personal AHL bests of a 2.41 goals-against average and a 91.2% save percentage, and registered his first two career AHL shutouts.

Malcolm also appeared in nine ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits in 2015-16, logging a record of 5-2-2 with a 3.40 GAA and an 89.4% save percentage.

Originally signed by the Wolf Pack July 17, 2013, Malcolm has seen action in 31 career AHL games, posting a 15-12-0 record, a 2.78 GAA and a 90.3% save percentage. In 78 total ECHL outings with Greenville, Malcolm is 40-28-8, with a 2.97 GAA, a 91.0% save percentage and one shutout.

