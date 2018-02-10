Wolf Pack Announce Player Moves

February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, February 10, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced three Wolf Pack player transactions.

The parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Chris Nell to the Wolf Pack from the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL and have recalled netminder Alexandar Georgiev from the Wolf Pack, and the Wolf Pack has released defenseman Desmond Bergin from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Nell, a rookie out of Bowling Green University, has seen action in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season, going 5-5-0 with a 3.27 goals-against average and an 89.4% save percentage. He was reassigned December 11 to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, for whom he was 1-3-0 in five appearances, with a 3.75 GAA and an 88.5% save percentage before being moved on to the Mavericks January 5. In four games with Kansas City, the 6-1, 190-pound Green Bay, WI native was 3-1-0, with a 2.50 GAA and a 90.8% save percentage.

A free-agent signee by the Rangers March 23, 2017, the 23-year-old Nell also played four games with the Wolf Pack at the end of his college season last year, and compiled a 1-3-0 record with a 4.02 GAA and an 88.1% save percentage.

Georgiev earns his second callup of the season to the Rangers, sporting a 12-11-6 record in 31 appearances with the Wolf Pack, with a 2.97 goals-against average, a 90.8% save percentage and two shutouts. He has been the goaltender of record in each of the Wolf Pack's games in their current 8-0-1-0 streak, and has a 1.76 GAA, a 94.8% save percentage and two shutouts over that span.

A rookie from TPS Turku of Finland's SM-liiga, Georgiev was signed as a free agent by the Rangers July 19, 2017.

Bergin, a second-year pro out of Harvard University, returns to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL after making his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack last night at Syracuse. Bergin was scoreless with one shot on goal in the Wolf Pack's 4-3 shootout win over the Crunch, after signing his PTO on Thursday. In 42 games with the Thunder this season, he has ten goals and 21 assists for 31 points.

The Wolf Pack continue a stretch of six straight games, and eight out of ten, on the road tonight, when they travel to Hershey, PA to battle the Bears. Faceoff is 7:00 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is also against Hershey, Friday, February 23, a 7:15 PM contest at the XL Center. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

