Wisniewski, Wolves Sweep Season Series against Rampage

ROSEMONT, Ill. - James Wisniewski's late third-period goal powered the Chicago Wolves to a 3-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday at AllState Arena. With the victory, the Wolves swept the four-game season series for the first time since the clubs began competing in 2002.

Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm registered a goal and an assist while center Wade Megan collected two helpers as the Wolves (29-17-3-3) won for the fourth time in five games. In just his second start in nine games, netminder Jordan Binnington (9-6-3) made 32 saves to get the win.

"Our team really showed a lot of character," said Wolves head coach Craig Berube. "We had to kill a lot of penalties. We were short on bodies (due to an injury and match penalty), but we grinded it out today. That's a character win today."

Past the midway point of the game, the Wolves opened scoring when Andrew Agozzino took a cross-checking penalty off a faceoff. Shortly after, Chicago rushed up ice short-handed and Megan fed the puck to Bryce Gervais at the offensive blue line. Gervais muscled his way around the San Antonio defenders and whipped the puck past Spencer Martin (15-12-2) for the 1-0 lead.

Just 1:43 later, with Chris Butler in the box for high-sticking, the Rampage (21-24-4-1) netted a power-play equalizer courtesy of Joe Whitney.

The Wolves regained the lead at 1:11 of the third frame when Lindbohm rushed up the left wing and lasered a low shot past Martin for the 2-1 lead.

Sixteen seconds past the 10-minute mark of the third period, the Rampage tied the game when Gabriel Bourque poked a loose puck behind Binnington.

Just after the expiration of a power play, Brett Sterling carried the puck around back of the San Antonio net and slipped it to Wisniewski at the top of the slot for the game-winning goal at 15:52.

Martin stopped 29 of 32 shots in the loss.

The Wolves travel to Texas for a two-game series with the Stars at HEB Center. The Friday (Feb. 17) contest begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on The U Too. On Saturday (Feb. 18), puck drop is 7 p.m. and the game will be aired on CW50.

Chicago returns to Allstate Arena for a School-Day game versus the reigning Calder Cup champion Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The game is at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on AHLLive.com. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

