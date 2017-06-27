News Release

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers brief two-game winning streak came to an end on Monday night. The Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Timber Rattlers 8-2 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Rattlers were held to four hits in the game.

Quad Cities (40-33 overall, 3-2 second half) grabbed the early lead with two runs in the second inning on a two-out double by Wander Franco, who was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

The River Bandits doubled their lead with two unearned runs in the third inning. The leadoff batter reached on an error and scored on a Daz Cameron RBI single. Troy Sieber hit a two-out double to plate Cameron.

Ray Henderson's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning put the River Bandits up 5-0.

The Timber Rattlers (28-45, 2-3) rallied in the bottom of the fourth. Joantgel Segovia drew a leadoff walk and Tucker Neuhaus followed with a single. Weston Wilson was next and he hit a triple to the base of the wall in right-center. Both runners scored and Wilson stood on third with no outs. However, Quad Cities starting pitcher Cionel Perez struck out the next three batters to end the inning and this was as close as Wisconsin would get.

Quad Cities added to their lead in the fifth. Chuckie Robinson doubled and Sieber, who reached base four times on Monday, singled to drive in Robinson.

The River Bandits plated their final two runs of the game in the seventh inning. Robinson scored from third on a balk for the first run. Marcos Almonte made it 8-2 with an RBI single.

Wisconsin chased Perez from the game with a one-out single by Demi Orimoloye in the bottom of the fifth. But, they could do nothing against reliever Abdiel Saldana. The right-hander pitched 3-2/3 scoreless, hitless innings and picked up the win. The three River Bandits pitchers to appear in Monday's game recorded fourteen strikeouts. Perez had seven. Saldana had six. Salvador Montano, who worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, had one.

Game two of the series is Tuesday afternoon. Victor Diaz (0-2, 5.82) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Gabriel Valdez (1-0, 3.60) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 12:05pm.

