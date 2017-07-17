Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Lansing Lugnuts

News Release

LANSING, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a 3-0 lead halfway through the game and a 3-2 lead with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday at Cooley Law School Stadium. But, the Lansing Lugnuts managed to rally for a 4-3 victory over Wisconsin in twelve innings.

The Timber Rattlers (37-56 overall, 11-14 second half) took the lead in the second inning with back-to-back home runs. Ronnie Gideon crushed a two-out homer to center to put the Rattlers in front. Trever Morrison followed by lining a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left. Gideon's ninth homer of the season and Morrison's fourth homer of the season put the Rattlers up 2-0.

Wisconsin added to their lead in the fifth inning. Morrison singled, stole second and went to third on a single by Nathan Rodriguez. He would score on a fielder's choice by Demi Orimoloye and the Rattlers were up 3-0.

The Lugnuts (46-45, 9-16) had runners at second and third with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Wisconsin starting pitcher Victor Diaz held them to one run in the inning as Mattingly Romanin knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Diaz left the game with runners at first and second and one out in the bottom of the sixth. Reliever Daniel Brown entered the game for Diaz and gave up an RBI double to Javier Hernandez. Brown got the second out, but walked the next batter to load the bases. He escaped the jam with a ground out.

Brown maintained the lead to the ninth inning and got the first two outs. But, Andres Sotillo extended the game with a double to left-center on a 3-2 pitch. Rodrigo Orozco was next and he doubled down the line in left to drive in pinch-runner Nick Sinay to tie the game 3-3.

Lansing's bullpen shut down the Timber Rattlers after the fifth inning as three different relievers retired the final twenty Wisconsin hitters in the game.

The winning rally started in the bottom of the twelfth when Orozco singled and stole second to begin the inning. Miguel Sanchez, Wisconsin's third pitcher of the game, recorded the first out with a strikeout. Wisconsin elected to walk the next batter intentionally to set up a double play. Sanchez got the second out on a pop fly to right that held the runners at first and second.

Sanchez appeared to jam Nash Knight with the first pitch he threw, but Knight was able to muscle the ball into shallow right field to send Orozco home with the winning run.

Wisconsin finished their six-game trip to the Eastern Division with a 4-2 record. They scored first in all six games, but dropped the final two games of the series with the Lugnuts.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Tuesday. They return to action on Wednesday with a home game against the South Bend Cubs. Zack Brown (3-4, 3.63) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Game time is 7:05pm.

Wednesday is Ladies' Night presented by Avenue Jewelers and Barefoot Wines. There will be lots of drink specials and surprises for the ladies, including a chance to register for the Avenue Jewelers' Diamond Dig in the beach! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive poster of Timber Rattlers All-Star pitcher Braden Webb and Fox Communities Credit Union will be at the game and handing out envelopes with different denominations of cash.

All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and Pepsi products for $1. Fans 21 and older may purchase 12-ounce domestic beers for $1. This is a part of Bang for Your Buck Night at the ballpark with Y100! Also, one lucky fan will win two charter airfare tickets courtesy of AAA Travel and Funjet Vacations.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action.


