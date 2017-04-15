Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Cedar Rapids Kernels - April 15, 2017

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had their biggest offensive inning of the 2017 season and received five innings of shutout pitching from Braden Webb to defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-0 in a game shortened to six innings by rain. The victory was the second straight for the Rattlers and got them back to the .500 mark.

There was spotty rain in the forecast heading into the contest and the game didn't begin until 45 minutes after its scheduled start time.

The delayed start didn't bother Wisconsin (5-5) as they scored in the first inning to take an early lead. Mario Feliciano extended his current hitting streak to four games with a one-out single. Tucker Neuhaus was next and he doubled down the line in left to score Feliciano.

There was another delay, this one just 15 minutes, after the bottom of the first inning. The game resumed and was played in sporadic rain of various intensities for the remainder of the evening.

The Rattlers offense erupted in the top of the fourth to drive Kernels starting pitcher Alex Schick out of the game. Wisconsin scored five runs on six hits, including four doubles and a home run. Neuhaus started the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Schick got the first out of the inning on a flyout to center, but would not retire another batter.

Ronnie Gideon started the onslaught with an RBI double to right-center. Trever Morrison was next and he added an RBI double. Jose Cuas followed and he ripped a double into the left field corner to drive in Morrison for a 4-0 lead. Then, Gilbert Lara lined his first home run of the season just inside the pole in left and Wisconsin was up 6-0.

Webb, the third round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 draft, retired the first eleven batters he faced before giving up a two-out triple in the fourth. He would get the first two outs of the fifth inning before giving up a double and a walk. He would escape both innings without allowing a run and kept the Rattlers up 6-0.

The third rain delay of the night started a little before 8:00pm just after the final out of the top of the sixth inning. A hard rain started to fall with lightning and thunder crashing all around the ballpark. The tarp went on the field and never had a chance to be removed to allow the teams to resume play.

Webb, who did not pitch as a pro after signing with the Brewers last year, allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out six over five scoreless innings to pick up his first professional victory.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Sunday. They will return to action on Monday night to start a three-game series with the Clinton LumberKings. Victor Diaz (0-1, 2.25) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Clinton has named Ljay Newsome (1-1, 8.00) as their starter. Game time at Ashford University Field is 6:30pm.

The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Potawatomi Hotel Casino Pregame Show at 6:10pm. The broadcast is also available on TuneIn Radio and IHeartRadio.

