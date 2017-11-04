Winterfest to Return to Avaya Stadium on December 3

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes' second-annual Winterfest will return to Avaya Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3 with twice as much snow as 2016. The holiday-themed festival will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will feature 20 tons of snow and holiday-themed activities.

The two-acre 7UP Epicenter at Avaya Stadium will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a variety of activities, including a giant inflatable snow globe and arts and crafts stations. With 20 tons of snow available for snowballs and snowmen, fans will have an opportunity to have a true winter experience and should arrive early to catch the snow before it melts. Attendees can also take photos for their annual holiday cards with several photo opportunities set up throughout the 7UP Epicenter.

The Earthquakes will host a toy drive benefitting several local nonprofits during the event. Families associated with the organizations can attend the festival during an exclusive window of entry from 9-10 a.m.

For those who want to dress the part of a professional Earthquakes player, team-issued equipment will be sold on a first come, first served basis beginning at 10 a.m. at the Earthquakes Team Store, powered by Gyft. A limited amount of balls, cleats, jerseys, shorts and training gear will be for sale with all proceeds benefitting the Quakes Foundation. A merchandise sale will also take place at the team store with a 50 percent discount on all items.

General admission to Winterfest is free, although new and gently used toys or canned goods are a suggested donation upon entry. Ticketed activities at the festival will benefit the Quakes Foundation, with activities ranging from $1 to $3 each. Unlimited activity wristbands will be available for $25. Attendees will receive a Quakes-themed Elf on the Shelf for every three unlimited wristbands they purchase or $74 they spend at the equipment sale.

