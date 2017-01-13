Winter League Wrap Up

January 13, 2017 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The 2016 Winter League season has come to a close and now all that stands between us and IronPigs baseball is Spring Training. There should be a nice mix of returning players and new promising talent to make their way to the Lehigh Valley at some point this season.

Hitters:

C Jorge Alfaro (La Guaira, Venezuelan Winter League) - The 23-year-old backstop had a decent winter at the dish for La Guaira. The Sinceljo, Colombia, native hit .210 (22-for-105) with three home runs and 16 RBI in 31 games this winter. With Double-A Reading in 2016, he hit .285 with 15 home runs and 67 RBI before being called up to the Phillies on Sept. 12 to debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first career at bat, Alfaro recorded his first major league hit in a Phillies 6-2 win.

OF Dylan Cozens (Aguilas Cibaenas, Dominican Winter League) - The 22-year-old slugging outfielder hit .165 (14-for-85) with four home runs and 10 RBI in 25 games this winter. Cozens, however, had an unbelievable 2016 season with the Fightin Phils where he led all of Minor League Baseball with 40 home runs, 125 RBI, 81 extra-base hits and 308 total bases. He and fellow Reading teammate Rhys Hoskins both were co-winners of the Paul Owens Award, given to the Phillies organizations best player. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native was also named the organizations Player of the Year by MiLB Pipeline.

1B Rhys Hoskins (Gigantes del Cibao, Dominican Winter League) - 23-year-old Hoskins hit .224 (17-for-76) with four home runs and 16 RBI in just 21 games this winter. The Sacramento State alum battled with Cozens throughout the 2016 season in Reading for the home run title, with Hoskins finishing second with 38 home runs. Hoskins added 116 RBI and finished second in the Eastern League in slugging percentage at .566. Baseball America awarded his 2016 production by jumping him from the Phillies 23rd best prospect for the 2016 season, to the sixth best prospect in the organization following the winter leagues.

2B Scott Kingery (Scottsdale Scorpions, Arizona Fall League) - 22-year-old Kingery hit .234 (18-for-77) with four extra-base hits (one home run, three doubles) and swiped five bases in 20 games this winter. Though IronPigs fans may not see Kingery at the beginning of the 2017 season in the Valley, he is sure to make an appearance at some time in the coming year. Drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Arizona, he hit .293 (110-for-375) with 29 doubles and 26 steals in 94 games for High-A Clearwater in 2016.

C Andrew Knapp (Aguilas Cibaenas, Dominican Winter League) - 25-year-old Knapp hit .244 (11-for-45) with a home run and five RBI in 15 games this winter. Knapp, a familiar face could return behind the plate for the IronPigs in 2017. In 2016, the switch-hitting backstop hit .266 (107-for-403) with eight home runs and 46 RBI in 107 games for the IronPigs. Knapp finished the 2016 season with 24 doubles, good enough for third best on the team behind Nick Williams (33) and Brock Stassi (26).

C Logan Moore (Tigres del Licey, Dominican Winter League) - 26-year-old Moore hit .200 (12-for-60) with five doubles and three RBI in 25 games this winter. Moore, another name IronPigs fans are familiar with could also return to the Valley for the 2017 season. With the IronPigs in 2016, the Scranton, Pa., native hit .218 (24-for-11) with four home runs and 13 RBI.

OF Cam Perkins (Gigantes del Cibao, Dominican Winter League) - 26-year-old Perkins hit .293 (22-for-75) with six doubles and 13 RBI in 21 games this winter. The versatile outfielder will head to Spring Training with a chance to win a spot on the Phillies roster. The Beaumont, Texas, native hit .292 (119-for-408) with eight home runs, 47 RBI, and finished second on the team with 11 stolen bases behind Darnell Sweeney's 12 in 2016 with the IronPIgs.

1B Brock Stassi (Tiburones de La Guaira, Venezuelan Winter League) - 27-year-old Stassi hit .297 (33-for-111) with six home runs and 22 RBI in 32 games this winter. Stassi, another 2016 IronPigs member, could return to the Valley for the 2017 campaign. In 2016 with Lehigh Valley, the Sacramento, Calif., native hit .267 (100-for-375) with 12 home runs, 58 RBI, and led the team with 60 walks in 117 games.

2B Jesmuel Valentin (Indios de Mayaguez, Puerto Rican Winter League) - 22-year-old Valentin hit .257 (38-for-148) with two home runs and 18 RBI in 38 games this winter. Valentin played in 36 games at the end of the 2016 season for the Iron Pigs after spending the majority of his 2016 campaign with Reading. In 89 games with Reading, the Manati, Puerto Rico, native hit .276 (94-for-341) with five home runs and 38 RBI before his promotion to Lehigh Valley. With the Iron Pigs in 2016, the switch-hitter hit .248 (26-for-105) with four home runs and 14 RBI in 36 games.

Pitchers:

RHP Alec Asher (Gigantes del Cibao, Dominican Winter League) - 25-year-old Asher posted a 2-1 record with a stellar 2.14 ERA in eight starts. In 42.0 innings pitched, the right-hander racked up 21 strike outs and boasted an impressive 0.76 WHIP (5 BB+27H/42.0IP). Asher pitched briefly for the IronPigs before being called up to the Phillies later in the season. With the IronPigs in 2016, the Lakeland, Fla., native went 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA while pitching 29.1 innings over four starts. Asher made his major league debut with the Phillies in 2015, but had more success in the 2016 season as he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.28 ERA in 27.2 innings over five starts.

RHP Luis Garcia (Estrellas Orientales, Dominican Winter League) - 29-year-old Garcia could start the year in an IronPigs uniform despite spending parts of the last three seasons with the parent club. In 2016, he split time between Lehigh Valley and the Phillies, having more success with the IronPigs. In 48 games with Lehigh Valley in 2016, Garcia compiled a 6-3 record with a 2.14 ERA in 54.2 innings while striking out 53 batters and converted 13 of his 15 save opportunities. In the Dominican Winter League, Garcia appeared in 11 games picking up a 1-2 record with a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings.

RHP Severino Gonzalez (Tiburones de La Guaira, Venezuelan Winter League) - 24-year-old Gonzalez could start another season with the IronPigs in 2017. In the Venezuelan league this winter, the Santiago de Veragua, Panama, native went 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 relief appearances. In 8.0 innings he struck out 11 batters and walked just four. Gonzalez split time between the IronPigs and Phillies in 2016, spending most of his time at the major league level. In 27 games with the Phillies, the right-hander appeared in 27 games posting a 1-2 record with a 5.60 ERA in 35.1 innings. While with the IronPigs in 2016, Gonzalez recorded an 0-1 record with a 3.31 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched over 15 games (one start).

RHP Ricardo Pinto (Tiburones de La Guaira, Venezuelan Winter League) - 23-year-old Pinto could make his Triple-A debut in 2017 after having a great winter league as well as 2016 season with Reading. The right-hander went 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in eight games for La Guaira. Pinto also notched 10 strike outs to just four walks in his 14.0 innings pitched this winter. In 2016 with the Fighin Phils, he pitched in 27 games (25 starts) and went 7-6 with a 4.10 ERA in 156.0 innings pitched reaching triple digit strikeouts (101) for the first time in his career.

LHP Joely Rodriguez (Gigantes del Cibao, Dominican Winter League) - 25-year-old Rodriguez split time between Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, Reading and Clearwater in 2016 with the majority of time spent in Reading. In 33 relief appearances with the Fightin Phils, Rodriguez went 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 49 innings. The Santo Domingo, D.R., native made his major league debut with the Phillies on Sept. 11, 2016 against the Washington Nationals. In his debut, the southpaw pitched to just one batter and induced a fly out after just two pitches. While playing for the Gigantes del Cibao this winter, Rodriguez went 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and pitched 7.0 innings in seven appearances.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





International League Stories from January 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.