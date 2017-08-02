Winston Sweeps Salem Behind Offensive Explosion

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Big offensive production from the middle third of Winston-Salem's lineup-Matt Rose, Brandon Dulin and Seby Zavala-helped the Dash pound the Salem Red Sox 9-2 to complete a three-game sweep at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday.

Rose, Dulin and Zavala each registered three-hit affairs, with Rose and Dulin going 3-for-4 while Zavala notched a 3-for-5 effort. Rose and Dulin collected their first three-hit games since joining Winston-Salem (19-20 43-66), and Zavala posted his first three-hit performance since July 10 and his third at the High-A level.

Rose served as the table-setter for each of the Dash's first two runs in the game, cranking a pair of doubles off Red Sox (22-18, 62-47) starter Durin O'Linger (0-1) into the left field corner in the second and fourth innings. Dulin cashed in on each of these RBI opportunities, driving in Rose with a double in the second and a single in the fourth.

Winston's offense exploded for five runs in the fifth to break the game open, with Rose and Dulin serving as the catalysts once again. Rose parked a three-run shot into the Foothills Brew Pen for his 16th blast of the season, and Dulin followed it up with a laser beam home run down the right field line to give the Dash a 6-2 lead.

Rose and Dulin's long balls marked the first time two Winston-Salem sluggers had gone back-to-back since Michael Suiter and Dante Flores accomplished the feat at Frederick on August 25, 2016.

Winston-Salem's five-run fifth, which was capped by an unearned run, matched its largest run-scoring frame of the season, marking the seventh time this year the Dash have registered a big inning.

In the sixth, Winston-Salem plated two more runs on a couple of RBI doubles from Zack Collins and Zavala to finish its offensive surge. The Dash's seven-run margin of victory on Wednesday was their largest of the season.

Mick VanVossen (1-0) picked up the victory in his Winston-Salem debut after being called up from Low-A Kannapolis on Wednesday morning. VanVossen tossed three shutout innings and surrendered just two hits. Matt Foster twirled two perfect frames to seal the Dash's first sweep of the season and the first three-game brooming of Salem since August 7-9, 2015, at BB&T Ballpark.

The Red Sox tagged Zach Thompson for a run in the third and fourth innings, with the latter of those runs being unearned. Chris Madera's RBI groundout in the third pushed the game into a one-one deadlock, while Jordan Betts' sacrifice fly in the fourth gave Salem a short-lived 2-1 lead.

Thompson spun four innings in a spot start for the Dash, striking out six and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. Over the last four games, Winston-Salem starters have combined to strike out 38 batters in just 24 innings.

The Dash continue their seven-game homestand on Thursday as they welcome the Potomac Nationals to BB&T Ballpark for the first and only time in 2017. Winston-Salem will send right-hander Kelvis Valerio (3-3, 5.83 ERA) to the mound against a Potomac starter that has yet to be announced. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

