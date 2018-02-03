WINSTON-SALEM DASH: WSSU Baseball to Open Eighth Season at BB&T

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For the eighth consecutive season, Winston-Salem State University's baseball program will play the majority of its 2018 home games inside BB&T Ballpark, the home of the Winston-Salem Dash. The Rams' season opener is set for this Friday, February 2, in downtown Winston-Salem against Millersville.

Winston-Salem State has claimed six of the last seven Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships. Last year, the Rams posted a 39-19 record and earned another CIAA title, while falling just one game short of advancing to the NCAA Division II College World Series.

WSSU enters 2018 as the number 37 team in Division II, according to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Under eighth-year head coach Kevin Ritsche, the Rams have compiled 30 or more wins every season. The school re-introduced its baseball program in 2010 after a 38-year hiatus.

Tickets for all Rams games at BB&T Ballpark are $5. Fans can purchase their seats on gameday at the Baker Roofing Box Office, which is located under the scoreboard in right-center field. Outside food and beverages are not permitted, but concession stands will be open.

"It has been exciting to watch Winston-Salem State's baseball program thrive at BB&T Ballpark," Dash President CJ Johnson said. "We encourage all our Dash fans to come out and support the Rams this season."

All Winston-Salem State games at BB&T Ballpark will take place from February through April. The full slate is available below, with game dates and times subject to change:

Friday, February 2 - 4 p.m. vs. Millersville Saturday, February 3 - 1 p.m. vs. Millersville* Saturday, February 10 - 1 p.m. vs. Concord* Sunday, February 11 - 1 p.m. vs. Concord Tuesday, February 13 - 5 p.m. vs. Tusculum Saturday, February 17 - 1 p.m. vs. Post* Sunday, February 18 - 1 p.m. vs. Post Saturday, February 24 - 1 p.m. vs. Glenville State* Sunday, February 25 - 1 p.m. vs. Glenville State Tuesday, February 27 - 6 p.m. vs. Wheeling Jesuit Wednesday, February 28 - 6 p.m. vs. Wheeling Jesuit Saturday, March 3 - 1 p.m. vs. USciences* Sunday, March 4 - 1 p.m. vs. USciences Tuesday, March 6 - 5 p.m. vs. Saint Rose Wednesday, March 7 - 5 p.m. vs. Saint Rose Saturday, March 10 - 1 p.m. vs. Indiana (Pa.)* Sunday, March 11 - 1 p.m. vs. Indiana (Pa.)* Tuesday, March 13 - 5 p.m. vs. Jefferson Wednesday, March 14 - 5 p.m. vs. Jefferson Friday, March 16 - 4 p.m. vs. UNC Pembroke* Wednesday, March 28 - 6 p.m. vs. Belmont Abbey Thursday, March 29 - 6 p.m. vs. Piedmont International Friday, March 30 - 6 p.m. vs. Piedmont International Sunday, April 8 - 1 p.m. vs. Bluefield State* Sunday, April 29 - 1 p.m. vs. St. Augustine's*

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

