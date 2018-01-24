WINSTON-SALEM DASH: White Sox Invite 12 Dash Alumni to Spring

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox have announced that 12 former Winston-Salem players, including 2017 Dash stars Zack Collins, Alec Hansen, Dane Dunning and Seby Zavala, have earned non-roster invitations to Spring Training.

Right-handers Chris Beck, Tyler Danish, Jordan Stephens, Connor Walsh and Michael Ynoa, left-handers Brian Clark and Jordan Guerrero and outfielder Jacob May will join Collins, Hansen, Dunning, Zavala and 10 other non-roster invitees in Glendale, Ariz., next month.

The 10th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Collins spent more than a half of last year with Winston-Salem. In 101 games with the Dash in 2017, the catcher swatted 17 home runs and posted an .808 OPS. He was also one of three White Sox prospects to represent the parent club in the 2017 All-Star Futures Game.

A second-round pick by Chicago in 2016, Hansen shined in his short time with the Dash. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham towards the tail end of last season, the right-hander went 4-5 with a 2.93 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 11 starts. Overall, the former Oklahoma Sooner led all Minor League pitchers in 2017 with 191 strikeouts.

After garnering South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star honors with Low-A Kannapolis last year, Zavala was called up to Winston-Salem before the start of the second half. Picking up right where he left off, the former San Diego State Aztec smashed a grand slam in his first plate appearance with the Dash. Ultimately, Zavala registered a .302/.376/.485 line with eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 55 games with the High-A club.

Following an impressive month-long stint with the Intimidators that earned him the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors for April, Dunning joined the Dash rotation in May. Dunning, who acquired by Chicago during the previous offseason from Washington in a deal for big league outfielder Adam Eaton, went 6-8 with a 3.51 ERA in 22 starts with Winston-Salem. The former first-round pick finished fourth in the Carolina League with 135 strikeouts.

Stephens spent all of 2016 with the Dash, where he led the Carolina League that season with 155 strikeouts. A fifth-round selection by the White Sox in 2015, Stephens logged 16 starts last year with Birmingham, where he yielded a 3.13 ERA.

A 12th-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati, Walsh made 25 appearances in the Dash purple in 2016. During his time in the Triad, the flamethrower struck out 41 batters in 39.2 innings pitched. After starting last season with the Barons, Walsh earned his first promotion to Triple-A. He went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances with the Knights.

Guerrero, who was drafted in the 15th round by Chicago in 2012, spent his lone stint with Winston-Salem in 2015. Thanks to a 7-3 record and a 3.56 ERA, the southpaw helped the Dash earn a second-half Southern Division title. Guerrero spent all of last year with Birmingham and finished fourth among White Sox farmhands with 136 strikeouts.

Another key member during the Dash's playoff run in 2015, Clark spent last season with Triple-A Charlotte. The former Kent State star made 36 relief appearances with the Knights, going 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA.

Ynoa also logged time in 2015 with Winston-Salem, where he posted a 2.61 ERA in 28 outings. The right-hander made his Major League debut the following year with the White Sox, and he has made 45 appearances over the past two seasons.

May began the 2017 campaign as the White Sox starting centerfielder, making him the third member of his family to reach the big leagues. The outfielder played all of 2014 with Winston-Salem.

Danish, who made 18 starts with the Dash in 2014, has made four outings with the White Sox over the past two seasons. Despite spending the majority of his 2017 campaign with Charlotte, the right-hander earned his first victory in the big leagues last year, tossing five shutout innings in a win against the Detroit Tigers on May 27.

Beck, who has made 83 outings for the White Sox over the last three seasons, pitched for Winston-Salem during the 2013 campaign. Beck earned a Midseason Carolina League All-Star nod with the Dash that season.

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13, while position players will be on hand by February 18. The White Sox first exhibition game takes place on February 23 against the Dodgers.

The Dash's 2018 season begins on Thursday, April 5, with the opener of a week-long road trip. Winston-Salem's home slate kicks off Thursday, April 12, against the Carolina Mudcats.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

