Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 22 Vs. Myrtle Beach)

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (34-20, 75-49) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (23-33, 57-69)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (0-1, 3.65 ERA)/RHP Blake Hickman (2-3, 7.42 ERA) vs. RHP Erich Uelman (3-2, 4.62 ERA)/RHP Tyson Miller (8-8, 3.78 ERA)

5 p.m. (doubleheader) - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #125 & #126 (Home Game #62 & #63)

BIRDS HALT DASH'S HOME STREAK

Due to a two-run eighth inning, Myrtle Beach snapped the Dash's nine-game home winning streak with a 6-4 victory in eight innings in Tuesday's twin bill opener at BB&T Ballpark. With the game tied at four in the deciding frame and Tyler Alamo at second base, Roberto Caro bounced a ball to short against Hunter Schryver. On the play, Laz Rivera threw the ball wide of first base, forcing Zach Remillard off the base. The ball managed to squirt out of Remillard's glove, allowing Alamo to score. The Birds added an insurance run on a safety squeeze from Yeiler Peguero that brought home Caro.

WE'RE PLAYING TWO...AGAIN

Due to continued inclement weather in the area, the second game of Winston's doubleheader with Myrtle Beach was postponed. The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. Wednesday marks the fourth consecutive day (not counting the off day) in which Winston-Salem will be scheduled to play two games. Prior to the month of August, Winston-Salem had only been scheduled to play two games in one day at BB&T Ballpark twice this year.

A SPEC OF HOPE

With 14 games left in the regular season, Winston-Salem has an opportunity to clinch the best record in the Dash era (2009-present). The best mark in the franchise's history was set in 2012 when the Dash went 87-51-1. To surpass that mark, Winston-Salem will need to go 12-2 or better the rest of the way.

COLLECTING THE MOST USUALLY WINS

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

NOT WAITING AROUND

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now has the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .605 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods (Midwest League - A): 81-46 (.638)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws (South Atlantic League - A): 78-48 (.619)

3. Corpus Christi Hooks (Texas League - AA): 76-48 (.608)

4. Winston-Salem Dash (Carolina League - A+): 75-49 (.605)

WORKING WITH MORE TIME

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman will get the ball in game one on Wednesday. A former fourth-round pick out of the University of Louisville, Henzman allowed an earned run for the first time in a month in his last start, yielding two earned runs on August 16 against Buies Creek. Overall, Henzman has made 11 appearances for the Winston-Salem. Meanwhile, right-hander Blake Hickman will take the hill as a starter for the first time since July 14 in game two. That day, Hickman walked the first six batters he faced against Buies Creek, resulting in the shortest outing of his career and the shortest one of the season for the Dash.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT

Having led the circuit the winning percentage for a majority of the year, the Dash still rank first in the Carolina League in batting average (.273), runs (637), slugging percentage (.417), hits (1137), doubles (238), triples (41) and RBIs (597). On the mound, Winston ranks fourth in the circuit in ERA (3.64) and fourth in the Carolina League with 104 strikeouts.

