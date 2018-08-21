Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 21 vs. Myrtle Beach)

August 21, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM DASH (34-19, 75-48) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-33, 56-69)

LHP Kyle Kubat (6-2, 2.35 ERA)/RHP Blake Hickman (2-3, 7.42 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Lange (6-8, 3.78 ERA)/RHP Erich Uelman (3-2, 4.62 ERA)

Game #124 & #125 (Home Game #61 & #62)

YERMIN MERCEDES DAY, PART 1

Yermin Mercedes lifted the Dash to a 5-3, walk-off win in Sunday's doubleheader opener with a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning at BB&T Ballpark. With the Dash trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mercedes stepped to the plate against Blue Rocks right-hander Julio Pinto with runners on first and second and one out. On a 0-2 pitch, Mercedes crushed a 433-foot blast to left-center to propel Winston-Salem to a victory. Mercedes drove in all five runs for the Dash in the opener.

YERMIN MERCEDES DAY, PART 2

For the second straight game, Mercedes provided the walk-off hit, as Winston-Salem defeated Wilmington 4-3 in Sunday's twin bill finale. After Mercedes hit a walk-off homer in extra innings in game one, the 25-year-old backstop helped the Dash earn a walk-off in game two. Luis Gonzalez began the frame with a single against Justin Camp, and Luis Robert followed with a hit by pitch to put runners on first and second. After Blake Rutherford bounced into a fielder's choice, Bryan Brickhouse entered the game. On a 3-2 pitch, Mercedes poked the game-winning hit.

CHASING HISTORY

With 15 games left in the regular season, Winston-Salem has an opportunity to clinch the best record in the Dash era (2009-present). The best mark in the franchise's history was set in 2012 when the Dash went 87-51-1. To surpass that mark, Winston will need to go 12-3 or better the rest of the way. The 2012 team included Yolmer Sanchez, Chris Bassitt and Marcus Semien.

HOLY PROSPECTS

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline on its roster, including infielders Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Robert (No. 3), Rutherford (No. 7) and Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

NUMERO CINCO

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now has the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .610 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods (Midwest League - A): 80-46 (.635)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws (South Atlantic League - A): 78-47 (.624)

3. Corpus Christi Hooks (Texas League - AA): 76-48 (.613)

4. Winston-Salem Dash (Carolina League - A+): 75-48 (.610)

HOME COOKIN'

The Dash have won nine straight home contests, marking the first time Winston-Salem has won nine consecutive contests at BB&T Ballpark since 2012 when the Dash strung together nine straight victories from August 2-August 25. At 41-19 (.683) at the downtown facility, the Dash have the second-best home winning percentage in the Minors. Winston-Salem only trails the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, who have a .698 winning percentage at Whataburger Field.

DASHING AROUND THE CIRCUIT

Having led the circuit the winning percentage for a majority of the year, the Dash still rank first in the Carolina League in batting average (.274), runs (633), slugging percentage (.418), hits (1130), doubles (236), triples (41) and RBIs (594). On the mound, Winston ranks fourth in the circuit in ERA (3.64) and fourth in the Carolina League with 999 strikeouts.

