Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (april 12 At Down East)

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (1-5) at DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (4-2) RHP Zach Thompson (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.00 ERA) 11 a.m. - Grainger Stadium (Kinston, N.C.) Game #7 (Road Game #7)

BANKS, CRUZ PACE DASH'S FIRST WIN

Behind Tanner Banks' sterling start and Johan Cruz's inside-the-park homer, the Dash rolled the Down East Wood Ducks 6-1 in Tuesday's middle match at Grainger Stadium. Banks spun eight innings and surrendered just one run, an unearned tally in the eighth. Three batters after Louis Silverio led off the top of the fifth with a traditional home run, Cruz hit a long fly ball to the wall in left, and a friendly ricochet allowed him to come all the way around. Winston-Salem recorded a season-high 12 hits, with all but one starter delivering at least one knock and four posting two-hit efforts (Cruz, Silverio, Alex Call and Aaron Schnurbusch).

YOU CAN BANKS ON IT

After giving up just one run in six innings on Opening Day at Buies Creek, Banks churned out another quality start. His eight-inning masterpiece lowered his overall earned run average to 0.64 (1 ER in 14.0 IP). Plus, he logged eight strikeouts, one shy of a career-high in that category. The Utah native continued the Dash rotation's great work on this road trip. Dash starters boast a 2.73 earned run average and have allowed two runs or fewer in five of six outings.

CRUZ-IN AROUND THE BASES

Cruz hit the first inside-the-park home run by a Winston-Salem player since July 30, 2014, when former first-round selection Courtney Hawkins accomplished the feat versus Frederick at BB&T Ballpark. In all, Cruz reached in three of his four plate appearances on Tuesday. The Dominican Republic native added a walk and an RBI double to his home run, the first of his High-A career.

WHAT IT ENDED

Dating back to last season, Winston-Salem had lost nine consecutive games. Carolina swept the Dash in a four-game series to end 2016, and Buies Creek replicated that over the weekend before Down East snagged a walk-off win on Monday. The Dash had never led at the end of a full inning until the second frame on Tuesday.

#YOURHOMETEAM RETURNS THURSDAY

Following Wednesday's matinee, the Dash head back to the Triad for their first homestand of the season. Winston-Salem will entertain the Buies Creek Astros from Thursday to Sunday before the Frederick Keys come calling for a three-game set that kicks off Monday. Last season, the Dash posted a 31-39 home record, the club's worst mark in BB&T Ballpark's first seven years. Before last season, the Dash's all-time record at BB&T Ballpark was 244-176 (.581), which was the best home mark in the CL from 2010-15.

2016 DRAFT CLASS LIGHTING IT UP

Zack Collins, Call and Schnurbusch produced strong performances in Tuesday's victory. Collins continued his stellar start to 2016 with another hit and run. The reigning Johnny Bench Award winner has reached safely in half of his 26 plate appearances this season thanks to seven hits and six walks. Call has bounced back from a 2-for-16 showing in the four-game set at Buies Creek with five hits in 10 at-bats in Kinston. Schnurbusch snapped a 2-for-18 funk with two hits, both of which were opposite-field singles.

SOME OF THE SYSTEM'S TOP PLAYERS

The Dash possess a prospect-heavy roster in 2017. Baseball America ranks seven current Dash players in the top 30 among White Sox farmhands, while MLB Pipeline pegs five. Here is the full list (Baseball America/MLB Pipeline):

C Zack Collins (4th/6th)

OF Luis Basabe (8th/8th)

OF Alex Call (15th/14th)

LHP Aaron Bummer (21st/25th)

OF Aaron Schnurbusch (22nd/not ranked)

RHP Zach Thompson (25th/30th)

RHP Ian Hamilton (28th/not ranked)

DASH DOTS

Basabe has missed the last three games due to a left oblique injury...Southpaw Ryan Riga has only needed 34 pitches to spin three perfect innings out of the bullpen so far in 2017...He turned in a 1-2-3 ninth inning on Tuesday.

