Winnipeg JetsResults of Winnipeg Jets Food Drive

January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG JETS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF INAUGURAL FOOD DRIVE

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with True North Sports + Entertainment, is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Winnipeg Jets Food Drive presented by Save On Foods.

Thanks to the generosity of Winnipeg Jets fans and Save-On-Foods customers, 23,679 lbs. of food have been collected throughout the month of January for Winnipeg Harvest.

On behalf of the Winnipeg Jets and True North Sports + Entertainment, thank you for your support of Winnipeg Harvest.

