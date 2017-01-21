Winnipeg JetsResults of Winnipeg Jets Food Drive
January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG JETS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF INAUGURAL FOOD DRIVE
The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with True North Sports + Entertainment, is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Winnipeg Jets Food Drive presented by Save On Foods.
Thanks to the generosity of Winnipeg Jets fans and Save-On-Foods customers, 23,679 lbs. of food have been collected throughout the month of January for Winnipeg Harvest.
On behalf of the Winnipeg Jets and True North Sports + Entertainment, thank you for your support of Winnipeg Harvest.
