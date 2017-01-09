Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Tanev

January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with its AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced today they have recalled forward Brandon Tanev from the Moose.

Tanev, 24, has four points (2G, 2A) in 35 games in his rookie season with the Jets. He was re-assigned to the Moose on Dec. 28 and has three points (1G, 2A) in five games with Manitoba. Following a four-year career with Providence College, which included winning the NCAA national championship in 2015, Tanev signed with the Jets as a free agent at the end of last season and played in three games.

Brandon Tanev

Left Wing

Born: Dec. 31, 1991 -- Toronto, ON

Height 6.00 -- Weight 170 -- Shoots L

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

-----------

2010-11 Markham Waxers OJHL 46 16 26 42 16 6 2 2 4 0

2011-12 Surrey Eagles BCHL 58 11 22 33 27 10 3 1 4 2

2012-13 Providence College H-Eas 33 4 7 11 6

2013-14 Providence College H-Eas 39 6 9 15 20

2014-15 Providence College H-Eas 39 10 13 23 20

2015-16 Providence College H-Eas 38 15 13 28 35

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 0 0 0 2 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 35 2 2 4 24

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 5 1 2 3 0

-----------

NHL Totals 38 2 2 4 26

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.