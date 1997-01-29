Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Jack Roslovic from the Manitoba

December 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled forward Jack Roslovic from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forward Brandon Tanev on injured reserve.
Roslovic, 20, is tied for the third in AHL scoring this season with 35 points (15G, 20A) in 31 games with the Moose. His 15 goals are also tied for seventh in the AHL. He was selected as the AHL's player of the month for November after he recorded 19 points (8G, 11A) in 14 games. He's had three scoring streaks of four games or more this season and entered the Christmas break on a three-game point streak (2G, 4A). Last season, Roslovic led the Moose in scoring as a rookie with 48 points (13G, 35A) in 65 games and represented the Moose at the 2017 AHL All-Star Game. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 6/17 on the road against his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets.
Roslovic was drafted by the Jets in the first round (25th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Jack Roslovic
Center
Born Jan 29 1997 -- Columbus, OH
Height 6.01 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots R
--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ---- Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM
- 2013-14 U.S. National Under-17 Te USHL 34 4 10 14 14 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 U.S. National Under-18 Te USHL 25 11 27 38 8 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Miami University (Ohio) NCHC 36 10 16 26 18
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 65 13 35 48 22 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 31 15 20 35 8
- NHL Totals 1 0 0 0 0
