Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Hutchinson; Place Lowry on IR

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have placed forward Adam Lowry on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 5.

Hutchinson, 27, has a 14-2-4 record with the Moose this season and he leads the AHL with a .942 save percentage, while his 1.94 goals-against average ranks third in the league. Hutchinson is tied for third among AHL goalies with 14 wins. Hutchinson was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December as he helped the Moose to a 16-game point streak (15-0-1) from Nov. 15-Dec. 22/17.

Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 19/13. The Barrie, Ontario native has played 99 games for Winnipeg during the last four seasons and he has a 41-38-11 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

Michael Hutchinson

Goalie

Born Mar 2 1990 -- Barrie, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 202 -- Shoots R

Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct

-------------- 2006-07 Barrie Colts OHL 14 768 27 1 0 2.11 8 3 0 379 0.934

2007-08 Barrie Colts OHL 32 1826 92 0 1 3.02 12 15 4 950 0.912

2008-09 Barrie Colts OHL 38 2146 108 2 5 3.02 15 20 1 1157 0.915

2009-10 London Knights OHL 46 2667 127 3 3 2.86 32 12 2 1339 0.913

2010-11 Providence Bruins AHL 28 1476 77 1 1 3.13 13 10 1 723 0.904

2010-11 Reading Royals ECHL 18 1049 50 3 1 2.86 9 5 4 560 0.918

2011-12 Providence Bruins AHL 29 1680 66 6 3 2.36 13 14 1 843 0.927

2011-12 Reading Royals ECHL 2 120 7 0 0 3.50 1 1 0 75 0.915

2012-13 Providence Bruins AHL 30 1749 67 5 3 2.30 13 13 3 711 0.914

2013-14 Winnipeg Jets NHL 3 183 5 0 0 1.64 2 1 0 83 0.943

2013-14 Ontario Reign ECHL 28 1671 58 2 3 2.08 22 4 2 679 0.921

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 24 1383 53 2 3 2.30 17 5 1 634 0.923

2014-15 Winnipeg Jets NHL 38 2138 85 5 2 2.39 21 10 5 901 0.914

2015-16 Winnipeg Jets NHL 30 1576 75 5 0 2.84 9 15 3 730 0.907

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 28 1386 67 0 1 2.92 9 12 3 623 0.903

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 20 1204 39 0 1 1.94 14 2 1 629 0.942

