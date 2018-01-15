Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Reassign Hutchinson, Lemieux And

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have assigned goaltender Michael Hutchinson and forwards Brendan Lemieux and Jack Roslovic to the Manitoba Moose.

Hutchinson, 27, has a 14-2-4 record with the Moose this season and he leads the AHL with a .942 save percentage, while his 1.94 goals-against average ranks third in the league. Hutchinson is tied for third among AHL goalies with 14 wins. Hutchinson was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December as he helped the Moose to a 16-game point streak (15-0-1) from Nov. 15-Dec. 22/17. Hutchinson and Roslovic were both named to the roster for the AHL All-Star Classic. Hutchinson was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 19/13.

Lemieux, 21, appeared in his first eight career games for the Jets this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29/17 versus Pittsburgh. The Denver, Colorado native also has 24 points (9G, 15A) in 24 games for Manitoba this year and he leads the club with 73 penalty minutes. Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to the Jets on Feb. 11/15.

Roslovic, 20, played in four games for the Jets following his Dec. 31/17 recall, including his first home game for Winnipeg on Jan. 5 versus Buffalo. The product of Columbus, Ohio also has 35 points (15G, 20A) in 31 games with the Moose this season and is tied for seventh in the AHL for points. Roslovic was selected as the AHL's Player of the Month for November after he recorded 19 points (8G, 11A) in 14 games. Roslovic was drafted by the Jets in the first round (25th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

