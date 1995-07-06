Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Reassign Comrie to the Manitoba Moose

News Release

The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have activated goaltender Steve Mason from injured reserve. As a result, they have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose.

Comrie, 22, played in one game with the Jets during his recall, making 30 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. He has played in 13 games for the Moose this season for an 8-4-1 record with a shutout, a 2.30 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native made his NHL debut on Apr. 6/17 at Columbus and had 35 saves to earn the win. This is Comrie's fifth season seeing AHL action and he has a 42-58-10 record in 115 games, including five shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Eric Comrie

Goalie

Born Jul 6 1995 -- Edmonton, ALTA

Height 6.01 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct

2011-12 Tri-City Americans WHL 31 1663 74 2 3 2.67 19 6 2 666 0.900

2012-13 Tri-City Americans WHL 37 2178 95 5 2 2.62 20 14 3 1023 0.915

2013-14 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 3523 151 11 4 2.57 26 25 9 1849 0.925

2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 2 113 12 0 0 6.35 0 2 0 58 0.829

2014-15 Tri-City Americans WHL 40 2402 115 5 1 2.87 20 19 1 1227 0.914

2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 3 185 7 0 0 2.27 2 1 0 81 0.920

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 2600 135 10 1 3.12 13 25 7 1323 0.907

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 51 2920 144 8 3 2.96 19 26 2 1389 0.906

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 60 4 0 0 4.05 1 0 0 35 0.897

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 13 781 30 2 1 2.30 8 4 1 382 0.927

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 59 5 0 0 5.10 0 1 0 30 0.857

