Winnipeg Jets RECALL LEMIEUX FROM THE MOOSE

January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled forward Brendan Lemieux from the Manitoba Moose.
Lemieux, 21, played in his first eight career games for the Jets this season and he scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29/17 versus Pittsburgh. The Denver, Colorado native also has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 27 games for Manitoba this year and leads the club with 75 penalty minutes.
Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to the Jets on Feb. 11/15.
