WINNIPEG JETS BUILD AWARENESS FOR MENTAL WELLNESS

THROUGH "HOCKEY TALKS" ON JANUARY 30
The Winnipeg Jets are proud to host their sixth annual #HockeyTalks day on January 30, 2018, when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. #HockeyTalks is a national public awareness campaign for Canadian NHL teams designedto encourage conversations about mental health. The campaign showcases mental health resources and provides information from leading experts, and alleviates some of the misconceptions and stigma associated with mental illness.
Additionally, on Jan. 30, fans can show their support by posting their pictures via social media with the hashtag #HockeyTalks. Jets players will also wear Hockey Talks/Project 11 dry-fit shirts starting on Jan. 30 until Feb. 20. Player-worn Hockey Talks/Project 11 shirts will be sold at the Feb. 27 game. Jets players also worked with Project 11 to share their mental wellness perspective with videos to promote #HockeyTalks. These videos will be shared online through the month of February. The players that will be featured for this year's campaign are Dustin Byfuglien, Nikolaj Ehlers, Bryan Little, Matt Hendricks, Steve Mason, Shawn Matthias, Tucker Poolman, Brandon Tanev, and Blake Wheeler.
This year the Jets will also host various mental health organizations during home games starting on Jan. 30 and continuing throughout the month of February to bring further awareness about mental health resources available in Manitoba:
Tuesday, Jan. 30 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
True North Youth Foundation's Project 11 - 100-level & 300-level
Thursday, Feb. 1 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Anxiety Disorder of Manitoba - 100-level Klinic - 300-level
Saturday, Feb. 3 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Inspire Community Outreach - 100-level & 300-level
Tuesday, Feb. 6 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes
Mood Disorders Association - 100-level & 300-level
Friday, Feb. 9 - Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues
Manitoba Schizophrenia Society - 100-level
Sunday, Feb. 11 - Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers
Canadian Mental Health Association - 100-level & 300-level
Tuesday, Feb. 13 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals
Artbeat Studio & Jamie Hogabaum - 100-level Artbeat Studio - 300-level
Friday, Feb. 16 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Kids Help Phone - 100-level & 300-level
Sunday, Feb. 18 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers
Kids Help Phone - 100-level & 300-level
Tuesday, Feb. 20 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings
Klinic - 100-level
Tuesday, Feb. 27 - Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators
True North Youth Foundation's Project 11 - 100-level & 300-level
To learn more how the True North Youth Foundation works to provide mental health programs and resources for youth, please visit www.projecteleven.ca
Media Availability:
Suzi Friesen, Project 11, Director of educational programming is available for interviews.
MENTAL WELLNESS
According to mental health experts, on average one in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem or illness in their lifetimes; thereby affecting indirectly many more Canadians through a family member, friend or colleague. Stigma or discrimination attached to mental illnesses presents a serious barrier, not only to diagnosis and treatment, but also to acceptance in the community. Approximately 70 percent of mental health problems and illnesses have their onset during childhood or adolescence. Identifying the signs early and getting connected to tools and support is the most important way to prevent problems from becoming worse. Mental health problems and illnesses can be treated effectively.
These statistics were compiled from information available through the following websites: Mental Health Commission of Canada, Canadian Mental Health Association, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
