Winning Streak Snapped at Five

News Release

BILOXI, MS - One night after tying a franchise record with 20 hits, the Biloxi Shuckers were held to just three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night. Biloxi saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, but they closed their homestand having gained three games on their division rival. The Shellfish Series will continue when Jacksonville returns to MGM Park on July 26. The Shuckers lead the season series 13-6.

Corbin Burnes displayed a return to form in his start for the Shuckers, bouncing back from two straight starts of four runs allowed to pitch 5.0 innings of shutout ball. The righty allowed only two hits, struck out seven, and did not walk a batter. The Bakersfield, CA native has a 1.58 ERA over his first 21 starts this season between Carolina and Biloxi, which is good enough for fourth-best in minor league baseball.

Unfortunately for Biloxi, Jumbo Shrimp righty Chris Mazza (W, 2-7) was just as good. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, and pitched 8.1 scoreless frames to earn his first win since May 27.

In the sixth, reliever Travis Hissong (L, 0-1) allowed a leadoff walk and subsequent bunt single to give the Jumbo Shrimp their first threat. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and back-to-back sacrifice flies from Austin Dean and David Vidal put Jacksonville ahead 2-0.

Dustin Geiger added an insurance run in the ninth with a solo home run off Matt Ramsey to make the score 3-0. Troy Stokes Jr. drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth to take Mazza out of the game and Angel Ortega singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but Tyler Kinley (S, 5) bounced back for the final two outs to close out the Jacksonville win. Ortega stretched his hitting streak to nine games with the 1-for-4 day on Thursday.

The Shuckers depart for Pearl, Mississippi on Friday to start a five-game series against the Mississippi Braves. Aaron Wilkerson faces off against Mike Soroka in the opener. First pitch from Trustmark Park is at 7:00 pm CT with live coverage beginning at 6:40 pm on Cruisin' WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio.

The Shuckers return to MGM Park on Thursday, July 10 for a five-game homestand with the Chicago Cubs affiliate Tennessee Smokies.

