Winning Streak Continues: Mke Wave Dominate Rival Cedar Rapids Rampage at Uw-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Keeping the winning streak alive, your Six-Time champion Milwaukee Wave crush the rival Cedar Rapids Rampage Sunday afternoon at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Final score, Milwaukee Wave 14, Cedar Rapids Rampage 3.

"We are extremely happy with this win," said Head Coach Guiliano Oliviero. "We just have to keep working. This is our sixth win in a row so we want to keep this rolling."

Goalkeeper, number 30 Josh Lemos dominated in the net with 15 major saves.

"Josh Lemos is a really great keeper," commented Oliviero. "He is great with his feet and helps on offense quite a bit. He was ready to go tonight and everyone in front of him played great. It was a well-rounded team performance."

Midfielder, number 26 Ian Bennett owned the scoreboard with 6 goals. Bennett leads the Major Arena Soccer League in point with 51 and also in goals scored with 42 total goals.

Forward, number 8 Robert Renaud and forward, number 99 Andre Hayne scored 2 goals. Other players that scored were defender, number 16 Drew Ruggles, defender, number 4 Sean Totsch, midfielder, number 7 Hans Denissen and defender, number 3 Chad Vandergriffe.

Midfielder, number 24, Max Ferdinand added 6 assists and now leads the team and the league in that category.

The Milwaukee Wave now set their sights on the east coast, playing the Syracuse Silver Knights Friday, February 3rd at 6:35 pm at Oncenter War Memorial Arena. Right after battling the Syracuse Silver Knights, the Milwaukee Wave head to Baltimore to face-off against the defending champion Blast. The game is Saturday, February 4th at 6:05 pm at Royal Farms Arena.

