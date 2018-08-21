Winning Streak Comes to a Close

The Tri-City Dust Devils (11-14, 29-34) fell 5-2 to the Vancouver Canadians (16-10, 35-29) on Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game series at Gesa Stadium. The loss snapped Tri-City's four-game win streak.

One tough inning led to Henry Henry suffering the loss for the Dust Devils. The team's starter allowed three runs to the Canadians in the top of the first inning, giving Vancouver a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night. Tri-City rallied to cut the deficit down to only one run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a two-run home run from Brett Wright in the top of the ninth inning added extra cushion to their advantage.

Right-hander Sam Keating will start the rubber match of the series. Vancouver will counter with left-hander Nick Allgeyer. It will be Halloween Night at Gesa Stadium. Fans are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best for the team's first ever Halloween Night. There will be themed promotions and trick-or-treating throughout the evening. Great seats are available by calling the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

