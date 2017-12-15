Winners Unveiled for Td Bank\\"s "Take a Duck to Class" Contest

News Release

Central Islip, N.Y. - The Long Island Ducks and TD Bank announced the four winners of this year\'s TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest. Thousands of outstanding essays were once again submitted by students all across Long Island throughout the fall.

Students were able to pick up entry forms at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, or download them online at www.liducks.com. Contestants were required to submit an essay of 250 words or less regarding the topic "Who is a hero in your community and why?" The four lucky winners will have Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, visit them at their school for an hour, and they will each receive a Visa Gift Card, courtesy of TD Bank.

The first winner is Megan Heffernan, a third grade student at Fifth Avenue Elementary School in the Northport-East Northport School District. Megan\'s hero is her dad, who is the East Northport Fire Department Chief, a policeman and an army veteran.

The second winner is Victoria Rice, a kindergarten student at Fort Salonga Elementary School in the Kings Park Central School District. Victoria chose her triplet sister, Cecilia, who has shown strong fight and bravery through three brain surgeries, as her hero. She also recognized the Kings Park EMTs and Fire Department, who help take care of Cecilia, as heroes in her community.

The third winner is Jeremy Romero, a second grader at Flower Hill Primary School in the Huntington Public Schools District. Jeremy selected the members of the Huntington Fire Department as his hero.

The fourth and final winner is Jacob Rubbo, a fifth grader at Tamarac Elementary School in the Sachem Central School District. Jacob\'s hero is Tim Szlosek, President of the Spectrum of Dreams Foundation, which helps children and families on Long Island that are affected by a special need situation and financial hardship.

Visiting dates are currently being selected for the winners and will be announced soon. The Ducks and TD Bank would like to thank everyone who participated in this year\'s contest.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark.

