Wings Offense Sizzles in Win over Oilers

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings set a new season high for goals in a game as they used an eight-unanswered-goal burst in the first and second period to topple the Tulsa Oilers, 9-6, on Wednesday at Wings Event Center.

Earning the game's first chances, the visiting Oilers took the opening lead of the night after a great shot from Garrett Ladd, who had the puck land on his tape from a pass by Charlie Sampair.

Kalamazoo took complete control from that point on, as the Wings scored five goals in a span of 12:32 of gameplay from 6:19-18:52 of the first period. The outburst started with Justin Taylor's breakaway tally which moved him into a tie with Mitch Messier for fourth most all-time in career goals with the K-Wings.

Sean O'Rourke added his second of the year after flinging a long, short-hopping shot to the goal which trickled through the legs of Devin Williams and made it 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Kalamazoo's domination of the first period continued, courtesy of Jimmy Mullin. Mullin hauled in a right wing pass, carried to the goal and waited patiently for Williams to be out of position before sliding a backhand over the line.

Kalamazoo scored twice more with under six minutes remaining in the first, with Josh Pitt tallying his 17th of the year on a low-and-away wrist shot that flew into the stick-side of the goal. Aaron Irving unleashed a rocket of a slap shot to cap off a five-goal first period, including four straight from the Wings, who headed into the locker room with a 5-1 lead.

Not missing a step in the second, Kalamazoo continued to pad their lead and rattled off three goals in the first 6:06 of the second period, closing out an eight-unanswered-goal run. Mullin struck for the second time of the night with a rebound tally, then Pitt and Irving each added their second of the night, as the game reached an 8-1 margin in favor of the home team.

Conner Bleackley broke up the Wings' scoring stretch at the 8:01 of the second period with a top-corner-seeking wrist shot on a power play.

The Wings' power play proceeded to flex its muscles before period's end, and Brendan Bradley joined the goal parade for his 10th of the season. His late-period strike gave Kalamazoo a 9-2 lead entering the third period.

The third belonged to the Oilers, who outshot the Wings, 22-7, in the frame and scored four goals of their own. Dan DeSalvo, Adam Pleskach, Alexandre Ranger and Charlie Sampair each earned markers for Tulsa, who scratched their way back to a 9-6 margin.

The Wings settled down defensively in the final eight minutes of regulation and halted the desperate attack of Tulsa, and closed out a 9-6 win in a goal-filled affair.

