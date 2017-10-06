Wings Honored for Continued Investments in Community

News Release

THREE RIVERS, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings have been honored as recipients of a 2017 Brick Award from the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce for their continued investment in Wings Event Center and the community, the team announced Friday.

Over the course of the last seven years, the Wings have invested over $10 million in the facilities, including a complete ice overhaul, new locker room, digital marquee, re-paved parking lots, and much more.

"We have such dedicated ownership who want to make this building a go-to destination for the entire Southwest Michigan region," K-Wings director of business operations Toni Daniels said. "Their investment is experienced by every fan, player, and employee who enters this building."

"Our goal has been to update the building to be on the cutting edge of fan experience, while maintaining its integrity, which has so much history within its walls," Daniels added.

The tribute, signed by State Senator John Proos of the 21st District, State Representative Aaron Miller of the 59th District, and Congressman Fred Upton of the 6th District, notes that the "efforts (of the Kalamazoo Wings) help make Southwest Michigan a great place to live, work and play."

