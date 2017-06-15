Wings Fall Late to RailRiders

News Release

Mason Williams hit a two-run, two-out double off Michael Tonkin in the 8th inning and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied for a 6-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings Wednesday night at PNC Field.

The Red Wings (28-32) jumped out to a 2-0 lead using three doubles in the 3rd inning. Zack Granite extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his two-bagger leading off the frame. J.B. Shuck and Niko Goodrum also doubled in the inning, all coming off RailRiders (37-25) starter Brady Lail.

Scranton/WB got a run back in the bottom half of the 3rd on a solo home run by Kyle Higashioka off David Hurlbut . Rochester regained a two-run advantage as Granite drove in John Ryan Murphy with a single in the 4th.

The RailRiders took their first lead in the bottom of the 4th, using four straight hits to score three runs. Gleyber Torres added the big hit, a two-run triple that tied the game. He later scored to the Scranton/WB a 4-3 advantage.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Hurlbut was charged with four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 5.0 innings for the Wings while Lail pitched into the 7th but didn't get an out. Engelb Vielma led off the inning with a single and Granite double to put two in scoring position with nobody out. Tyler Webb entered out of the bullpen and allowed a two-run single by Matt Hague that gave Rochester the lead again at 5-4. Lail allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 6.0+ frames for the RailRiders.

Michael Tonkin (1-2) took over for the 8th and walked Greg Bird to open the inning. Tyler Austin then blooped a single to put the first two men on base. Clint Frazier and Torres then made outs but Tonkin walked Higashioka before Williams doubled landed just fair down the right field line giving Scranton/WB a 6-5 comeback victory. Joe Mantiply (3-3) earned the win after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings and former Red Wing J.R. Graham earned the save after striking out the last batter of the game.

