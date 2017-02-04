Wings Drop One-Goal Decision against Wheeling

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings used a valiant comeback effort in the closing minutes of Friday's game, but eventually dropped a 3-2 contest to the Wheeling Nailers at Wings Event Center on Star Wars night.

Storming out of the opening faceoff with terrific energy, the visiting Nailers needed just 3:24 to get on the board. As Wheeling's Jordan Kwas danced his way towards the goal, he completed a shifty deke that left Joel Martin out of position for an easy tally.

Kalamazoo tied the game later on in the period after a series of impressive individual efforts. Mike Trebish whipped the puck ahead to Tanner Sorenson, who kicked it along to the tape of Justin Taylor. Taylor moved into the Wheeling zone and, while being hauled down to the ice, slipped the puck over the leg pad of Nailers' netminder Doug Carr.

As the second period started, it had all the makings of a defensive showdown. The first portion of the period delivered on those expectations, as Martin and Carr dominated the frame. However, with time winding down, the Nailers broke the tie. Darryl Lloyd showcased some gritty play in front of the goal and chipped the puck into the net from point blank range.

Less than thirty seconds later, the Nailers struck again and padded their lead heading into the second intermission. Gage Quinney shielded the puck from a Kalamazoo defender, and spun to fire a wrist shot that snuck into a narrow window over Martin's shoulder and into the net.

Trailing 3-1 and late in the third period, Kalamazoo pulled Martin in favor of an extra attacker and sustained pressure in the Wheeling end. Kyle Bushee pounced on a loose puck in the slot and deposited it for his fifth goal of the season. The tally came with under five seconds to go, and it was as close as the Wings would get, dropping a 3-2 decision.

Next: Kalamazoo @ Toledo Walleye- Saturday, January 4, 7:15 p.m., Huntington Center.

Broadcast information: Saturday's game will air on AM 1660 The Fan in Kalamazoo or online at www.1660thefan.com/listen-live.

Notes: Taylor's point streak has increased to seven games... Sorenson has assists in five-straight games... Kalamazoo five-game winning streak was broken... Martin made 39 saves in the loss... Kalamazoo's power play went 0/4 and the penalty kill went 3/3.

Stats: http://www.echl.com/game-summary?game_id14396

Single-game tickets are on sale! Tickets start as low as $10 and can be purchased at www.kwings.com/tickets/schedule or at the Wings Event Center box office.

Wings Event Center, owned and operated by Greenleaf Hospitality Group, is home to the minor league hockey team Kalamazoo Wings and a full entertainment venue offering concerts, sporting events, family shows and trade shows. Built in 1974, Wings Event Center values partnerships with the community to bring events and attractions that enrich the lives of residents in the Kalamazoo area.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.