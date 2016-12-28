Wings Burned by Second Period Burst from Walleye

KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings outshot and out-chanced the Toledo Walleye, but fell victim to a three-goal second period, as they dropped a 4-1 final on Wednesday night at Wings Event Center.

The first period was a high-octane affair, with both teams showcasing terrific pace and numerous scoring chances. Kalamazoo steered 15 shots towards Toledo's *Jake Paterson*, and the Walleye sent seven shots towards the goal of *Joel Martin*. Neither team were able to score, as the netminders dominated the first 20 minutes and sent the game into the first intermission in a scoreless tie.

Toledo broke the scoreless stalemate in the first few minutes of the second period and opened up a floodgate of scoring over the next four minutes. The attack started with *Tylor Spink*'s 11th tally of the season from a low-slot one timer which was set up by his brother, *Tyson Spink*.

Two minutes later and operating on a power play, *A.J. Jenks *crashed a loose puck at the goal and lifted a backhander that bounced off the shoulder of Martin and in for Jenks' 13th tally of the season.

Closing out the quick-strike attacks from the Walleye, *Evan Rankin *swiped the puck from the Wings in their own zone and patched together a beautiful series of dekes on his way to the goal where he slipped a forehand past Martin to give Toledo a 3-0 lead.

Coming out of the second intermission with a renewed sense of energy, Kalamazoo closed the gap to two after holding the blue line on an attempted clearance by Toledo. *Charlie Vasaturo *steered the puck to *Tyler Shattock*, whose shot was kicked away by Paterson, but directly onto the stick of *Justin Taylor *for the rebound tally.

Shutting down any ideas of a comeback and sealing the victory for the Walleye, Tyson Spink hammered a one-timer from Tylor Spink over the glove of Martin, capping off a 4-1 victory for the league-leading Walleye.

