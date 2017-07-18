Wings Beat Knights

News Release

The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Charlotte Knights 3-1 Tuesday at Frontier Field. The series concludes on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. with $1 Zweigle's hot dogs, peanuts, chips and Cracker Jack and an autograph appearance from former Red Sox and Blue Jays pitcher Mike Timlin.

Charlotte and Rochester both struggled early offensively throughout the first three innings. In the bottom of the second, with a runner on first and two outs, Edgar Corcino singled into right off of Tyler Danish, but the Red Wings were unable to bring either runner home. With the hit, Corcino extended his hitting streak to six games dating back to July 14.

The Knights scored first in the top of fourth, as a solo home run by Rymer Liriano off of Nik Turley gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead.

Rochester bounced back in the bottom of the sixth, as a Mitch Garver walk and a Tommy Field double gave the Red Wings two runners in scoring position with no outs. Matt Hague scored Garver on a groundout to tie the game, 1-1. Two batters later, Niko Goodrum tripled scoring Field and giving Rochester a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Charlotte led off with a single by Liriano, who finished a triple short of the cycle. During the next at-bat however, Turley delivered a successful pickoff throw to get Liriano out.

Turley gave Rochester 6.2 strong innings of work, allowing just four hits and one run (earned) while walking two and striking out 10 on 86 pitches, 62 for strikes. He was replaced by D.J. Baxendale who closed out the top of the sixth with a groundout.

For Charlotte, Danish delivered 6.0 innings on the mound, allowing seven hits and two runs (both earned) while walking one and striking out three on 91 pitches-62 for strikes.

Baxendale started the top of the seventh and recorded the first out after hitting a batter before being pulled for Alex Wimmers.

A sacrifice fly from ByungHo Park brought home Garver with an eighth inning run, increasing the Wings' lead to 3-1.

