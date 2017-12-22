Wings Add Point-Producing Defenseman Garret Cockerill

News Release

KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings have signed rookie defenseman Garret Cockerill to a standard professional contract, the team announced Thursday.

Cockerill, 23, played 13 games at Northeastern University this season where he earned 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 13 games played. Over the course of three-and-a-half seasons at Northeastern, the native of Brighton, Michigan, logged 84 points (19 goals, 65 assists) in 122 career games and was a member of the Huskies' 2016 H-East championship team.

Last season, Cockerill stood out by tallying 33 points, and his .87 points per game ranked sixth in the nation among defenseman. He was one of just 16 blueliners in the country to score over 30 points.

Before attending college, Cockerill spent two full seasons in the USHL with Des Moines and Sioux City. He scored 34 points in 103 career USHL games played. He also appeared in four games with the United States National Team Development Program U17 team during the 2011-12 season.

Cockerill will wear number 5 and will likely make his debut in Friday's game against Toledo.

In separate transactions, forward Danny Moynihan has been recalled by the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, and Eric Ylitalo has been suspended by the team with plans to pursue overseas opportunities.

