Wingnuts Wingnuts Community Benefit Concert Set To Return in April

January 16, 2017





WICHITA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts are excited to announce their Second Annual Community Benefit Concert, which will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Headlining the event will be country music stars Billy Currington and Chris Janson.

Spearheaded by Wingnuts co-owners Nate Robertson, Steve Ruud, and Gary Austerman, the Wingnuts Community Benefit Concert was created to allow the Wingnuts to develop a long-lasting relationship with a large group of non-profit organizations in the area and to help them raise funds.

The First Annual Community Benefit Concert, held in April of 2016, was a smash hit, as a near-capacity crowd packed Lawrence-Dumont Stadium to watch The Band Perry, local country sensation Logan Mize, and a trio of local bands. The event was also a rousing success for the Wingnuts 50 local non-profit partners, who were able to raise much-needed funds through their ticket sales.

"There was such a successful financial contribution made to our local non-profit organizations through this event last year that we are very excited to announce the Second Annual Wingnuts Community Benefit Concert," Wingnuts co-owner Nate Robertson said. "We know this cannot be done alone, so once again we are calling on the community to help strengthen the partnerships that fuel our local non-profit organizations and join us in continuing to make Wichita a place where people want to come, and make a difference in so many lives through so many different causes."

Tickets for the concert are on sale now through the 50 non-profit organizations. A list of the Wingnuts 2017 non-profit partners can be found here: http://wichitawingnuts.com/benefit-concert/nonprofit-partners/ .

Currington has had 10 number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and three platinum singles in the U.S. Among Currington's biggest hits are, "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right", "Good Directions", "People Are Crazy", and his latest single released in October of 2016, "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To". The title track from Janson's 2015 album "Buy Me a Boat" went platinum in the U.S. and was a top five hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The 10th season of Wichita Wingnuts baseball begins on Thursday, May 18 against the Laredo Lemurs at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com .

