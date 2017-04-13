Wingnuts Wingnuts Bring Back Pair of Righites

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts added a pair of righties to their staff Thursday, re-signing Mike Devine and Jesse Pratt for the upcoming season.

A true rookie in 2016, Pratt joined the Wingnuts after a three-year collegiate career at Western Oregon University. The 6'5 righty spent the majority of the season in the bullpen, with 32 of his 35 appearances coming in relief. Pratt performed well in both roles, posting a 3.47 ERA during the regular season, and then working 8.1 innings in the postseason without yielding an earned run. For his efforts and versatility, Pratt was named the Wingnuts Unsung Hero of the Year.

Pratt picked up his first professional win with three scoreless frames of relief in a 7-5 14-inning victory over the Kansas City T-Bones at CommunityAmerica Ballpark on June 6. That outing began a run of seven straight scoreless appearances for Pratt, which covered 10.2 innings. The right-hander victimized the T-Bones again in his first pro start on August 16, tossing five shutout frames to earn another win. The Independence, Ore., native wrapped up his true rookie campaign by making a pair of postseason starts, including six scoreless innings in a 13-0 game three victory over the Sioux City Explorers, which gave the Wingnuts a 2-1 series lead.

Signed on August 16 of last year after spending the majority of his 2016 campaign with Lake Erie of the Frontier League, Devine worked 13.0 innings across 10 outings over the remainder of the regular season, registering a 2.07 ERA. The 27-year old then made seven more relief appearances during the postseason, and earned the win in Wichita's 10-5 series-clinching game four victory over Sioux City on September 11, which sent the Wingnuts to their fourth Championship Series in the last five seasons.

Devine's professional career began with the Frontier League's Traverse City Beach Bums in 2012 after a four-year collegiate career at VMI. The righty spent parts of three seasons with Traverse City, primarily as a starter, before spending the last couple of months of the 2014 season with the Normal CornBelters. Devine latched on with Lake Erie for the 2015 campaign, and made a career-high 60 appearances for the Crushers that season while posting a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings. Prior to joining Wichita, Devine was an All-Star in the Frontier League last season, splitting his time between Lake Erie's rotation and their bullpen.

Devine and Pratt are the 14th and 15th players to sign with the Wingnuts for the upcoming season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which opens on May 6.

2017 Wingnuts Signings

RHP Alex Boshers

RHP James Campbell

OF Brent Clevlen

RHP Jordan Cooper

RHP Mike Devine

C Zac Fisher

INF Shane Hoelscher

OF Harrison Kain

RHP Ryan Kussmaul

C Martin Medina

IF/OF TJ Mittelstaedt

RHP Jesse Pratt

OF Richard Prigatano

OF Brennen Salgado

INF Leo Vargas

The 10th season of Wichita Wingnuts baseball begins on Thursday, May 18 against the Laredo Lemurs at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com .

