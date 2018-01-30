Wingnuts Wingnuts Boost Bullpen, Bring Back Boyle

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. (January 29, 2018) - After a brilliant first season in Wichita, right-handed pitcher Austin Boyle has re-signed for the 2018 campaign, the Wingnuts announced on Monday.

Operating as a key cog in Wichita's outstanding late-inning relief corps, Boyle quickly became one of the Wingnuts most trustworthy arms. The righty finished the season 1-1 with a 2.56 ERA over 38.2 innings of work, making 33 appearances out of the bullpen. The peripheral stats backed up Boyle's solid season, as the 26-year old held opponents to a .229 batting average and posted 44 strikeouts to only 12 walks. In right-on-right situations, Boyle was one of the best in the entire American Association, holding same-side hitters to a .184 average and allowing just five extra-base hits.

"For his first season in the American Association, Austin's performance completely exceeded expectations," Wingnuts Special Advisor Josh Robertson said. "He was such a valuable part at the tail-end of our bullpen, and is only going to get better. With his stuff and demeanor, we feel Austin definitely has the potential to get picked up by an affiliated club."

In the postseason, Boyle was flawless in four relief appearances, tossing four scoreless innings against the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Orange, Calif., native finished 11 ballgames during the 2017 campaign, recording one save.

Boyle's professional experience began in the Pecos League with the Garden City Wind, where he operated exclusively as a starter in 2016. He led the club with eight wins in 13 starts, striking out 77 hitters in 87.0 innings while tossing two complete games. Boyle also pitched briefly for the Yuma Hammers of the independent Desert League before making his way to Wichita.

Boyle is the fourth player to sign with the Wingnuts for the upcoming season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which opens on May 6.

The 11th season of Wingnuts baseball and the club's pursuit of an eighth consecutive division title kicks off with a three-game home series against the Kansas City T-Bones, beginning on Friday, May 18.

