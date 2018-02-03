Wingnuts Trifecta of Rookie Arms Sign for 2018

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts continued to add depth to the pitching staff on Friday, as they announced the signings of left-handed pitcher Peter Irvin and right-handed pitchers Taylor Hoesen and Josh Lang. All three will be true rookies, making their professional debuts in 2018.

Irvin's college career began with Skagit Valley Community College, where the 6'8 southpaw worked 55.1 innings over two seasons for the Cardinals, striking out 35 and allowing 56 hits. He caught the attention of the Baltimore Orioles, who selected him in the 36th round of the 2012 MLB Draft following his freshman season.

Irvin elected not to sign, and eventually made his way to NAIA power Lewis-Clark State College. There, Irvin's numbers improved dramatically as the 25-year old powered the Warriors to back-to-back NAIA National Championships in 2015 and 2016. In 19 total appearances, featuring 12 starts, Irvin notched a 6-2 record to go along with a 3.18 ERA. The Redmond, Washington native allowed only 60 hits in 65 innings of work, piling up 57 strikeouts. Irvin also pitched at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium during the 2017 summer with the Everett Merchants in the NBC World Series, making three starts to help guide the Merchants to a second-place finish.

Hoesen arrives in Wichita after wrapping up his collegiate career at Trinity University, one of the most prestigious Division III programs in the country. Over three seasons with the Tigers, the Bandera, Texas native helped Trinity to two World Series appearances, culminating in a Division III National Championship in 2016. For his career, Hoesen made 11 appearances out of the Tigers bullpen, going 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 10.0 innings of work. The 23-year old native struck out seven and walked ten, allowing 13 hits. On March 8, 2015, Hoesen capped off a combined no-hitter against Schreiner University, tossing a scoreless ninth inning as part of Trinity's 10-2 victory.

Lang played two seasons of collegiate baseball for Shoreline Community College near his hometown of Arlington, Washington. While with the Dolphins, the 23-year old made 11 appearances, including three starts, going 1-2 with an 8.86 ERA. Lang's first collegiate start was a brilliant one, shutting out Gray's Harbor College over seven innings to pick up his lone victory at Shoreline. All told, the righty tossed 21.1 innings, striking out 16 against 14 walks while allowing 26 hits.

Irvin, Hoesen, and Lang bring the number of Wingnuts players under contract for the 2018 season up to seven. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which opens on May 6.

The 11th season of Wingnuts baseball and the club's pursuit of an eighth consecutive division title kicks off with a three-game home series against the Kansas City T-Bones, beginning on Friday, May 18.

