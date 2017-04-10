Wingnuts Stalwart Shortstop Vargas Returns to Wichita

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts brought back one of their most reliable lineup pieces on Monday, re-signing shortstop Leo Vargas for 2017.

Vargas played in 95 games for the Wingnuts last season, his second with the club, serving as the everyday shortstop while posting career-bests in every offensive category. He finished the regular season with a .250 batting average, adding three home runs and 38 RBIs. The Homestead, Florida native also proved a threat on the basepaths, swiping 15 bases in 18 attempts.

Vargas was originally signed by the Lincoln Saltdogs out of Nicholls State, where he was named Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference as a senior after leading the Colonels with a .299 batting average. Vargas appeared with the Saltdogs for six games during the 2014 season, notching three hits in 14 at-bats.

The Wingnuts signed Vargas prior to the 2015 campaign, which would see the 24-year old appear in 56 contests, splitting time between shortstop and second base. Vargas posted a .219 batting line, chipping in four doubles and seven stolen bases.

Vargas is the tenth player to sign with the Wingnuts for the upcoming season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which opens on May 6.

2017 Wingnuts Signings

RHP James Campbell

OF Brent Clevlen

RHP Jordan Cooper

C Zac Fisher

INF Shane Hoelscher

OF Harrison Kain

RHP Ryan Kussmaul

C Martin Medina

IF/OF TJ Mittelstaedt

INF Leo Vargas

