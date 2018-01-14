Wingnuts Robertson Steps Down as Wingnuts President/GM

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. (January 12, 2018) - The Wichita Wingnuts announced Friday that President and General Manager Josh Robertson will be stepping down from his role with the team, effective immediately. Current Assistant General Manager Brian Turner will replace Robertson as General Manager, while team owner Nate Robertson will assume the role of President.

Robertson, 42, has served as a pillar of the Wichita baseball community for nearly two decades. The native Wichitan has not only led the Wingnuts front office since the franchise's inception in 2008, but also spent eight seasons as the Assistant General Manager and one as Co-General Manager for the now-defunct Wichita Wranglers.

During his time with the Wingnuts, Robertson has helped construct one of minor league baseball's winningest organizations, piling up an American Association-record seven straight division titles. Over the course of that seven-year period, the Wingnuts winning percentage of .624 is the best in all minor league and independent baseball. The eight division titles in ten seasons is also a league best. In ten seasons of play, the Wingnuts boast a record of 617-420, including 28-23 in the postseason.

Working closely with former manager Kevin Hooper for the majority of the franchise's existence, Robertson is largely responsible for the sale of 42 players to Major League organizations, including four active big leaguers in David Peralta, Junior Guerra, Chris Smith, and James Hoyt. Hoyt and outfielder John Rodriguez have both won World Series titles in addition to suiting up for the Wingnuts.

On top of his role in player acquisition and development, Robertson has also overseen three major renovations to Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The 84-year old facility has served as the only home for the Wingnuts since their inaugural campaign in 2008, and was the setting for the franchise's championship-clinching victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs in 2014.

Turner, 31, has been with the Wingnuts organization for eight seasons, originally serving as the club's Group Sales Manager. A native of Emporia, Kansas, Turner has worked alongside Robertson as the Assistant General Manager for each of the past three years, while also serving as the Wingnuts Director of Corporate Sales.

Robertson will continue to have input regarding the Wingnuts roster, serving as a special advisor to the general manager.

The 11th season of Wingnuts baseball and the club's pursuit of an eighth consecutive division title kicks off with a three-game home series against the Kansas City T-Bones, beginning on Friday, May 18. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com .

