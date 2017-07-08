Wingnuts Rally to Claim Back and Forth Affair

News Release

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Wichita Wingnuts scored four runs over the final two innings to rally for a 10-7 series-opening victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Trailing 7-6 to start the eighth, Christian Stringer launched a solo homer to right, the third long ball of the night for Wichita (34-13), to tie the game at seven.

After a perfect bottom of the eighth from Mike Devine (2-2), the Wingnuts offense jumped all over Jose Ortega (2-2) in the ninth. Brennen Salgado led off with a double, then scored on the second RBI single of the night for Richard Prigatano. Prigatano took second on the throw to the plate, stole third, then came around on a Leo Vargas sacrifice fly. Stringer scored the third and final run of the frame on a TJ Mittelstaedt single, narrowly evading a tag attempt from Aaron Gretz.

Wichita turned things over to closer Seth Harvey for the ninth, and he set down the Canaries (20-26) in order to earn his 10th save. The win gives the Wingnuts 12 straight victories away from home.

Matt Chavez and Martin Medina got the Wichita offense off to a hot start, as they hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first to give the Wingnuts an early 4-0 edge. Sioux Falls got two back in the home half, on back-to-back long balls of their own from Brett Marr and Jabari Henry.

The two teams traded runs in the third, before a four-run fourth gave the Canaries a 7-5 lead. Harrison Kain then got Wichita back to within a run in the fifth with an RBI double.

The Wingnuts bullpen proved to be huge, facing the minimum over five shutout innings. The quartet of Josh Goossen-Brown, Austin Boyle, Devine and Harvey allowed two base runners, both of which were erased, and combined to strike out seven Canaries.

The Wingnuts and Canaries continue their three-game series Saturday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. Right-hander Alex Boshers (6-2, 3.87) will be on the hill for Wichita, while Sioux Falls will counter with fellow righty Bryce Morrow (1-3, 4.68). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

