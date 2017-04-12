Wingnuts Press Realease: Outfield Duo Returns for 2017

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts brought back a pair of players on Wednesday who made big impacts as rookies in 2016, re-signing outfielders Richard Prigatano and Brennen Salgado.

An 11th round selection of the Colorado Rockies in the 2014 MLB Draft, Prigatano appeared in 80 games for the Wingnuts last season, primarily in right field. The Encinitas, Calif., native hit .256 with five home runs and 38 runs driven in, while adding a team-high 26 stolen bases in 31 tries.

Prior to arriving in Wichita, the 24-year old spent two seasons in the Rockies organization, where he played for Colorado's Short Season A affiliates in Tri-City (2014) and Boise (2015). In his first professional season with Tri-City, Prigatano notched 27 hits in 47 games and stole nine bases. Prigatano played in eight games for Boise in 2015, recording three hits and three RBIs. Originally drafted out of high school in the 16th round by the Toronto Blue Jays, Prigatano elected not to sign, instead spending three years at Long Beach State. The speedy outfielder went on to hit better than .300 in each of his last two seasons with the Dirtbags, securing First Team All-Big West honors as a junior.

The versatile Salgado saw time at all three outfield positions a year ago as part of his rookie campaign, hitting .276 with three home runs and 30 RBIs over 52 games. In his first season as a professional, the Glendora, Calif., native also appeared in four games at catcher for the Wingnuts and did not commit an error behind the plate.

Salgado came to Wichita by way of Cal Poly Pomona, where he concluded a four-year career in 2015 with a combined batting average of .252. His best season with the Broncos came as a sophomore in 2013, when he hit .351 in 23 games.

Prigatano and Salgado are the 12th and 13th players to sign with the Wingnuts for the upcoming season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which opens on May 6.

2017 Wingnuts Signings

RHP Alex Boshers RHP James Campbell OF Brent Clevlen RHP Jordan Cooper C Zac Fisher INF Shane Hoelscher OF Harrison Kain RHP Ryan Kussmaul C Martin Medina IF/OF TJ Mittelstaedt OF Richard Prigatano OF Brennen Salgado INF Leo Vargas

The 10th season of Wichita Wingnuts baseball begins on Thursday, May 18 against the Laredo Lemurs at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.

