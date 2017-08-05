Wingnuts Late Rallies Undone by Another Walk-Off

News Release

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Wichita Wingnuts rallied to tie the game in both the eighth and ninth innings, but LeVon Washington hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Sioux City Explorers their second straight walk-off win Friday night at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

Trailing 7-5 entering the eighth, the Wingnuts (43-27) took advantage of some sloppy defense to rally. Matt Chavez started the inning with a single and moved to second on an error. With two down, Brennen Salgado singled to get Wichita within one. Leo Vargas followed with a bunt single, and a throwing error was made on the play to bring Salgado all the way around to tie it up.

Sioux City (35-36) regained the lead in the home half, as Tanner Vavra drew a leadoff walk, then scored on a Tony Campana RBI double.

Wichita rallied again in the ninth to tie it up. Tyler Sullivan led off with a single, moved up on a walk, then scored on a TJ Mittelstaedt single to level the score at eight apiece. With two down, the second walk of the inning loaded the bases, but PJ Francescon (3-2) picked up a strikeout to keep the game tied.

Mike Devine (2-4) came on for the bottom of the ninth, and after getting one out, gave up a single to Eudor Garcia, before the Washington double sent the Explorers to their second straight walk-off win against Wichita.

The Wingnuts got off to a hot start, greeting Sioux City starter Keith Picht with four straight hits. Brent Clevlen singled to open the scoring, Mittelstaedt added a two-run triple, and Martin Medina then made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The Explorers answered with five in their half of the first, highlighted by back-to-back homers from Tyler Ogle and Garcia. Sioux City then tacked on two more in the second to grab a three-run edge.

The Wichita bullpen kept the Explorers off the board over the next five innings, giving the Wingnuts an opportunity to rally back, starting with Richard Prigatano scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth.

The Wingnuts and Explorers continue their four-game set Saturday night at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park. Right-hander Alex Boshers (9-2, 3.35) will get the starting nod for Wichita, while Sioux City has yet to announce their starting pitcher. First pitch is set for 7:05, and the game will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

