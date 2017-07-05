Wingnuts Fend off Goldeyes for Seventh Straight

News Release

WICHITA, Kans. (July 4, 2017) - The Wichita Wingnuts got three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and rode a strong effort from the backend of the bullpen to sneak by the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-5 on Tuesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

For the second straight night, the Wingnuts (33-12) fell into an early hole, as David Rohm connected for a solo home run in the top of the first. But Wichita starter Jordan Cooper (4-0) responded by posting three consecutive scoreless innings, and the Wingnuts offense finally got to Winnipeg's Zack Dodson (2-3) in the fourth. After a Christian Stringer walk, Brent Clevlen lifted a two-run homer to left that gave Wichita a 2-1 lead. Martin Medina smacked an RBI single later in the frame for a 3-1 advantage.

After the Goldeyes (22-22) got two runs in the top of the fifth, Wichita promptly fired back with three more runs of their own in the home half. Leo Vargas singled and rounded the bases on a three-base error to start the frame, before a wild pitch and TJ Mittelstaedt sacrifice fly extended the Wingnuts lead to 6-3.

Winnipeg's David Bergin drove home a run in the sixth with a triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly to trim the margin to 6-5, but then the Wingnuts bullpen took over. Mike Devine tossed a 1-2-3 seventh, inducing three ground balls. James Campbell worked around a two-out double to keep the Goldeyes off the board in the eighth, and then Seth Harvey locked down the win with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

The win is the seventh straight for Wichita, a new season-high, and gives the Wingnuts eight consecutive series victories.

The Wingnuts go for a sweep of their series with the Goldeyes Wednesday night at 7:05, with Tyler Kane (6-1, 3.08) getting the start for Wichita against fellow righty Mikey O'Brien (4-2, 4.61). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.

